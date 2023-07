Emergency services rushed to K'gari/Fraser Island in Queensland this morning where a woman was reportedly mauled by a pack of dingoes.

The island is around 250km north of Brisbane.

Queensland Ambulance says the woman received multiple bites just after 9.15am local time.

The ABC reports she encountered four of the animals while jogging along a beach and was followed into the water by two of them.

A rescue helicopter has been deployed.