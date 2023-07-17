New Zealand
Kiwi steps down from top New South Wales firefighting job

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
14 mins ago
Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW, Paul Baxter.

Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW, Paul Baxter. (Source: Fire and Rescue NSW)

The New Zealander who helped lead New South Wales through the devastating Black Summer bushfires is stepping down as Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW.

Paul Baxter took the role in 2017 after service as National Commander and chief executive of the New Zealand Fire Service.

Earlier this year, Baxter revealed FRNSW deployed more than 6000 firefighters across 953 strike teams during the Black Summer response, which burnt through 5.5 million hectares of land across the state.

Baxter worked with the Rural Fire Service to tackle the disaster.

"The 2019/20 bushfire season demonstrated our ability to sustain a prolonged response whilst also protecting the rest of the state," he said.

Upon taking the position in 2017, he said he had big shoes to fill.

"The NSW Fire and Rescue Service has got an outstanding reputation in Australia, in New Zealand and around the world and that's largely due to the good work that has been done by all the people in the organisation under Greg Mullin's leadership," Baxter told AAP.

Emergency work has been in Baxter's blood for a long time, working as a rescue firefighter for the Royal New Zealand Airforce in 1983.

He’s also spent time in Toronto as part of an international firefighter exchange programme.

The NSW Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, said "it is the right time to bring in new leadership to guide Fire and Rescue NSW into the future".

"I thank Paul Baxter for his service and contribution to FRNSW over recent years, as our frontline crews and other staff have continued their outstanding work to keep the people of NSW safe."

New ZealandAustraliaNatural Disasters

