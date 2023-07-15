Dalton following late mum's example with energy on and off court

He has a surname synonymous with New Zealand sport and in his first year out of school, Charlie Dalton is keeping it rolling in basketball.

The son of late Silver Fern Tania, Dalton has become a key member of the table-topping Auckland Tuatara in the New Zealand NBL.

“One of the main things is just being the biggest energy guy, the biggest culture guy,” Dalton told 1News.

“It doesn't matter if I’m on the court or off the court, I want to be the loudest, biggest energy guy and have the biggest impact I can on the team.”

It’s working.

Established Tall Black and teammate Reuben Te Rangi admitted it was a little “weird” but good for the team.

“You think your old guys [would] come in and they'd run all that stuff, but without Charlie even knowing, he's probably brought the best culture for our team.”

It’s not a surprise though with Dalton’s mum having done the same in her sporting career.

“I think I must have got those genes, my sister and brother have it too,” Dalton said.

“She always came into a room and put a smile on faces and got everyone laughing so I guess I follow those characteristics.”

Don’t worry though – also like his mum, he's good on the court as well, becoming a regular starter alongside Te Rangi and another Tall Black in Rob Loe, as well as Aussies Jarrad Weeks and Cam Gliddon.

His impressive year has seen him named a finalist for most improved player and best young player in next week's NBL awards.

Coach Aaron Young said he “100 percent” deserves the accolades.

“He's put himself in that position with the confidence he plays with – you can see that on the court, you can see that on film,” Young said.

“The other teams can see it when they're scouting.”

Charlie Dalton. (Source: Auckland Tuatara)

Dalton will follow in his sister and Tall Fern Tayla's footsteps in the postseason, having earned a four-year scholarship in California with the Concordia University Irvine.

While at the private Lutheran university, he'll also keep a hand in his other sporting love, beach volleyball.

“I was in the NZ A squad this year,” Dalton said of his beach volleyball passion.

“I was training with athletes like [Commonwealth Games bronze medallists] Ben and Sam O'Dea and being around those guys helped me to get better.

“If that's possible, I'm looking forward to coming back and maybe try to go to the Commonwealth Games or Olympics in beach volleyball as well.”

But first is a shot at securing top spot in the NZNBL playoffs this Sunday against the Saints where no doubt Dalton will bring his game – on and off the court.