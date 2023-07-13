Delaney back at Breakers and wanting to add to club's resurgence

For seven seasons Finn Delany battered his body for the Breakers with nothing but scars to show for it.

But now he's coming back to New Zealand on a new deal with his old club and he’s not shy about why.

“Just to win a championship, [this is] where I want to win it,” Delaney said.

“That's the metric, the only bottom line.”

In a coup for the franchise, Delany is returning on a two-year deal after spending the last year playing in Germany where he won the FIBA Champions Cup with Baskets Bonn.

But he saw what was building at the Breakers under new coach Mody Maor – and he wanted in.

“Honestly, this happening was Finn's initiative,” Maor said.

“He reached out after our season was done and how we did things resonated with him and he wanted to come back.”

It’s a short time frame though with Delaney set on just the two seasons.

“I want to and I will go back to Europe,” he said.

“I've been very clear with that to everyone I’ve talked about it too – I have a lot more over there I want to achieve.”

Delany's the eighth player signed for next season but the Breakers still need three imports.

One foreign signing is expected to be confirmed in the coming days, with Zylan Cheatham also believed to be joining from Germany.