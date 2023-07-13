Orchestra bursts into song in protest at Victoria University

About 100 protesting musicians put on a passionate lunchtime concert at Victoria University today in opposition to proposed job cuts at the music school.

About one third of staff at the 30-strong music school are slated to lose their jobs. They're among about 230 job cuts proposed by the university as it tries to reduce a $33 million budget hole.

The protesters, in orchestra formation, belted out the classics, including Karl Off's Carmina Burana.

The dramatic sounds filled the atrium and brought passers-by to a standstill.

"This is our cultural wealth, we can not just throw it away," said Sally Jane Norman, the school's director whose job is among the 11 jobs that could go.