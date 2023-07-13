Orchestra bursts into song in protest at Victoria University

About 100 protesting musicians put on a passionate lunchtime concert at Victoria University today in opposition to proposed job cuts at the music school.
About one third of staff at the 30-strong music school are slated to lose their jobs. They're among about 230 job cuts proposed by the university as it tries to reduce a $33 million budget hole.
The protesters, in orchestra formation, belted out the classics, including Karl Off's Carmina Burana.
The dramatic sounds filled the atrium and brought passers-by to a standstill.
"This is our cultural wealth, we can not just throw it away," said Sally Jane Norman, the school's director whose job is among the 11 jobs that could go.
SHARE ME