Black Ferns hand captain's armband to 21-year-old for USA Test

The Black Ferns have made significant changes to their side for their final Pacific Four Series Test against USA Saturday morning - including in their leadership.

Lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 21, will become the youngest player to lead the side when New Zealand take the field in Ottawa on the weekend as part of Allan Bunting's new-look lineup.

Roos will captain the side with regular co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon named on the bench for the contest.

Bunting said the changes were about developing the Black Ferns as a squad and that included leaders.

"Throughout my time in the Black Ferns, Maia has been exceptional, a true professional both on and off the field and her presence is widely felt," Bunting said.

"She is a key member of our leadership group now, her daily habits and actions transition into consistent performance."

Roos will lead a different-looking pack from the one that took the heavy hits of Canada on Sunday with Waikato prop Esther Faiaoga-Tilo and Counties Manukau hooker Grace Gago making their Black Ferns debuts with starts in the front row.

Joining Roos in the locking department is a promoted Joanah Ngan-Woo and outside them in the loose forwards Lucy Jenkins gets her first start in the black jersey after an impressive international debut off the bench last week.

Joining Jenkins is Kendra Reynolds and powerhouse No.8 Liana Mikaele-Tu'u who - along with Roos - will be the only two players to start all three Pacific Four Series Test matches this year.

There's plenty of changes in the backline as well with Iritana Hohaia and Rosie Kelly also earning their first starts at halfback and first-five, respectively.

Outside them, Grace Brooker has been named to start in the midfield alongside Amy du Plessis after the latter's stunning performance against Canada last week.

Amy du Plessis goes in to score against Canada. (Source: Photosport)

In the outside trio, Grace Steinmetz has been awarded the No.11 jersey while Kelsey Teneti has been promoted to the right wing and joining them at fullback is Tenika Willison.

The injection of youth has allowed Bunting to name an experienced bench with the likes of Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love, Chelsea Bremner and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu all in the wings alongside their usual co-captains.

While the match means little results-wise, with the Black Ferns already confirmed a place in the WXV1 competition latter this year thanks to their two big wins over Australia and Canada to date, Bunting said it was important the side continues to build on the foundations they've established.

Black Ferns vs USA, Saturday 15 July, Ottawa, Canada

1. Esther Faiaoga-Tilo*, 2. Grace Gago*, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos [C], 6. Lucy Jenkins, 7. Kendra Reynolds, 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 9. Iritana Hohaia, 10. Rosie Kelly, 11. Grace Steinmetz, 12. Grace Brooker, 13. Amy du Plessis, 14. Kelsey Teneti, 15. Tenika Willison

Replacements: 16. Georgia Ponsonby, 17. Phillipa Love, 18. Tanya Kalounivale, 19. Chelsea Bremner, 20. Kennedy Simon, 21. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, 22. Ruahei Demant, 23. Renee Holmes

*Denotes debut