Best places to see Matariki star cluster this year

With Matariki fast approaching, meteorologists have outlined the best places to settle down, wrap up warm and spot the Matariki star cluster.

Depending on cloud coverage, Matariki should come into view as a small collection of stars just above the northeastern horizon, right before sunrise.

NIWA Forecaster Seth Carrier said that people in the North Island are most likely to have successful views, particularly on Friday morning.

You may also be in luck on Saturday morning, but there is expected to be more cloud cover on Sunday, making the viewing more difficult.

"For most of the North Island and the upper and eastern South Island, there will be scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise on Friday. This will also be the case for a few places on Saturday morning," Carrier said.

"However, more widespread cloud cover will make Matariki viewing difficult across most of Aotearoa New Zealand on Sunday. The good news is if you do go out, morning temperatures across the country will be warmer than average."

Broken down by location:

Upper North Island (including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Coromandel Peninsula)

Friday morning is expected to have some cloud coverage, prior to sunrise. Saturday is expected to be partially to mostly cloudy, and Sunday will see mostly cloud, with showers possible.

East Coast (including Gisborne, Napier, Wairarapa)

Friday morning is expected to also have some cloud coverage, with Saturday looking the same. Sunday will see mostly cloud to overcast, hindering viewings.

Western North Island (including New Plymouth, Whanganui)

Friday morning is thought to have some clear moments prior to sunrise, with Saturday and Sunday expected to have cloud coverage, with showers possible for both days but more likely on the Sunday.

Lower North Island (including Wellington)

Friday and Saturday mornings will see some clear skies, with Sunday expected to be cloudy.

Upper South Island (including Nelson, Blenheim)

Friday morning is thought to have scattered clear moments before sunrise, with the same for Saturday. Sunday is expected to be cloudy.

Eastern South Island (including Christchurch, Timaru)

Friday morning may bring around some clear skies amongst the cloud, with Saturday thought to be mostly cloudy. There may also be some clear skies on Sunday, although the rest of the day will have cloud coverage.

Lower South Island (including Dunedin, Invercargill)

Friday and Saturday are thought to be mostly cloudy, with Sunday morning expecting to have some cloud coverage with clear breaks.

Lakes Region (including Queenstown, Wanaka)

Friday and Saturday are expected to be cloudy, with a chance of rain. Sunday may bring clear skies but is expected to be cloudy for the day.

West Coast (including Greymouth, Hokitika)

All three days of the long weekend are expected to have cloud coverage, with rain possible, but more likely on Friday and Sunday.