Te Ao Māori
1News

Top 10 Māori baby names for 2022 revealed

5:26pm
A baby holding their parent's hand.

A baby holding their parent's hand. (Source: istock.com)

New Zealand's top 10 Māori baby names for 2022 have been revealed ahead of Matariki, the Māori New Year.

While the list of Māori baby names is typically released by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) in early January, it will now move to Matariki, the DIA said.

"Given this change in reporting timeframe and our revised approach, we cannot easily compare this year’s top names with names from other years."

The DIA has also changed its approach to determine which names are included on the list.

"In the past, our approach was that a name could be included on the list if it included vowels and consonants that appeared in the Māori alphabet," the DIA said.

"Te Tari Taiwhenua has implemented a new approach that involves a thorough review of each name's origins and a comprehensive evaluation by internal advisers and a kaumātua group. The chosen names are sent to Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori for a final review."

The names cover the period of June 21, 2022 to July 9, 2023.

The most popular Māori name for boys was Ariki / Te Ariki / Teariki, which beat Nikau – the most popular name for the past two years running – for the top spot.

The most popular name for girls was Aroha / Te Aroha, while the name Aria came in second place for the fourth year in a row.

Top 10 Māori boy names for 2022

1. Ariki / Te Ariki / Teariki

2. Nikau

3. Wiremu

4. Rawiri

5. Mikaere

6. Manaia

7. Kai

8. Manaaki

9. Kahurangi

10. Koa

Top 10 Māori girl names for 2022

1. Aroha / Te Aroha

2. Aria

3. Anahera

4. Maia

5. Moana

6. Kaia

7. Manaia

8. Atarangi / Te Atarangi

9. Ataahua

10. Marama

New ZealandTe Ao Māori

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ngā Whetū o te Tau: Waitī - William Anaru

Ngā Whetū o te Tau: Waitī - William Anaru

William Anaru (Te Arawa) descends from the great lakes of Rotorua. He is someone who has made significant contributions to the water quality of the lakes and rivers that surround the area.

2:10pm

National's Luxon defends response to te reo use question

National's Luxon defends response to te reo use question

Luxon was asked during his Get NZ Back on Track event in Nelson whether he would commit to changing the names of Government departments that have had them changed to ones "a lot of us don't understand".

9:26am

7:50

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

9:26pm

8:14

Matariki: Kids to greet travellers in te reo at Auckland Airport

Matariki: Kids to greet travellers in te reo at Auckland Airport

9:26pm

8:14

Matariki: Rangi Mātāmua with all you need to know

Matariki: Rangi Mātāmua with all you need to know

9:26pm

8:14

Ngā Whetū o te Tau: Ururangi - Te Rauhiringa Brown

Ngā Whetū o te Tau: Ururangi - Te Rauhiringa Brown

Tue, Jul 11

1:25

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Massey University staff 'furious' about further cuts - union

Massey University staff 'furious' about further cuts - union

13 mins ago

Police seize largest haul of ketamine in Aus history

Police seize largest haul of ketamine in Aus history

23 mins ago

Burger King launches burger with 20 slices of cheese in Thailand

Burger King launches burger with 20 slices of cheese in Thailand

38 mins ago

Hipkins tax pledge could threaten Greens, Te Pāti Māori coalition talks

6:19

Hipkins tax pledge could threaten Greens, Te Pāti Māori coalition talks

53 mins ago

'I could've died': Woman on horror dog attack that killed Jack Russell

2:45

'I could've died': Woman on horror dog attack that killed Jack Russell

7:36pm

'Can't live on these wages': Lab workers begin strike action

0:50

'Can't live on these wages': Lab workers begin strike action
1
2
3
4
5
6