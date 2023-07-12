Top 10 Māori baby names for 2022 revealed

New Zealand's top 10 Māori baby names for 2022 have been revealed ahead of Matariki, the Māori New Year.

While the list of Māori baby names is typically released by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) in early January, it will now move to Matariki, the DIA said.

"Given this change in reporting timeframe and our revised approach, we cannot easily compare this year’s top names with names from other years."

The DIA has also changed its approach to determine which names are included on the list.

"In the past, our approach was that a name could be included on the list if it included vowels and consonants that appeared in the Māori alphabet," the DIA said.

"Te Tari Taiwhenua has implemented a new approach that involves a thorough review of each name's origins and a comprehensive evaluation by internal advisers and a kaumātua group. The chosen names are sent to Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori for a final review."

The names cover the period of June 21, 2022 to July 9, 2023.

The most popular Māori name for boys was Ariki / Te Ariki / Teariki, which beat Nikau – the most popular name for the past two years running – for the top spot.

The most popular name for girls was Aroha / Te Aroha, while the name Aria came in second place for the fourth year in a row.

Top 10 Māori boy names for 2022

1. Ariki / Te Ariki / Teariki

2. Nikau

3. Wiremu

4. Rawiri

5. Mikaere

6. Manaia

7. Kai

8. Manaaki

9. Kahurangi

10. Koa

Top 10 Māori girl names for 2022

1. Aroha / Te Aroha

2. Aria

3. Anahera

4. Maia

5. Moana

6. Kaia

7. Manaia

8. Atarangi / Te Atarangi

9. Ataahua

10. Marama