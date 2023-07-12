Social media and diet culture fuelling rise in eating disorders - advocate

Social media and diet culture are contributing to a rise in eating disorders in New Zealand, according to mental health advocate Genevieve Mora.

Auckland District Health Board says that over 1500 people were referred for treatment through the public system in 2021.

Public referrals have risen 65% in the past five years while private clinics are seeing more than twice as many patients as they did before Covid-19

At the Southern Eating Disorder Service, in-patient admissions have risen by 121% since 2017.

The number of men accessing treatment for eating disorders has also increased by 110% in less than a decade.

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand data shows 67 men accessed eating disorder services across Aoteaora in 2012 and 2013.

In 2021 and 2022, that figure was up to 141 – an 110% increase.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Mora said she believed disordered eating has become "quite normalised" and a lot of people are likely suffering in silence.

"There's so much stigma and a lack of education around what an eating disorder actually is," she told Jenny-May Clarkson.

She said social media played a big role, and a lot of online content isn't helpful to those who may be struggling.

"When you log onto social media apps you often see people talking about what they eat in a day and those sorts of things which I don't think are very helpful to people.

"I think diet culture plays a huge part in that too, we're constantly fed what's good and what's not in healthy food versus unhealthy food which can create this really negative internal dialogue."

Mora, who has used her own experience with anorexia to write her new book Bite Back, said she lived in denial when confronted about her struggles.

"I wasn't able to admit that I was struggling, because I couldn't necessarily see how much I was struggling."

She said there are gentle and kind ways to raise the issue with others if you're worried about them.

"If you are worried about someone it's important that you reach out to them and share your concerns and your worries," she explained.

"One of the most important things my family did for me was they held onto hope for me in the moments I struggled to for myself. They constantly told me that I was worthy of living a beautiful life, that I could get better, that the life I was living now wasn't the life I had to live forever and they were willing to support me."

She said education can be another important tool.

"In my book, you're able to learn different tools and techniques that helped me throughout my own journey in order to support the loved one you are supporting."

