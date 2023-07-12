World
Reported explosion rips apart Queensland home

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
4:10pm
Aerial view of Queensland home reportedly ripped apart from explosion.

Aerial view of Queensland home reportedly ripped apart from explosion. (Source: Nine)

Emergency services are at the scene of a reported explosion at a home north of Brisbane.

Seven fire crews rushed to the house at Murrumba Downs, after a large fire started this afternoon.

One person has been assessed by paramedics but is believed to be in a stable condition.

Shots taken from a helicopter show smoke pouring from the house, with large amounts of debris spread on the ground.

In one image, a metal garage door appears to have been ripped from its hinges and is lying on the ground warped.

It appears at least two homes have suffered significant damage.

Queensland Police said they were alerted to the situation just before 1pm local time.

A Public Safety Preservation Act declaration has been made by police in the area, which means they're dealing with a significant emergency that could cause death or injury. Several nearby streets are affected by the decision.

Police said neighbouring properties have been evacuated while the fire is contained, with people told to avoid the area.

World

