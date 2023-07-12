Entertainment
1News

Electronic pioneer Kraftwerk announce two NZ shows

9:25am
Kraftwerk

Kraftwerk (Source: Supplied)

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have announced two NZ shows.

The German band, who achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic‚ soundscapes and musical experimentation from the mid '70s, will play Wellington's TSB Arena on November 29 and Auckland's Spark Arena on December 1.

Kraftwerk was launched in 1970 by Ralf Huetter and Florian Schneider.

The pair set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Duesseldorf, Germany, where they their Kraftwerk albums came to life.

In October 2021, Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. 

Tickets go on sale on July 19 via Frontier Touring.

EntertainmentMusic

