Meta 'aspires' to label state-affiliated accounts on Threads

Taking yet another leaf out of Twitter’s book, bosses at Meta have said they’d like to label state-affiliated accounts on their new social media platform Threads.

Staff from TikTok, Meta, Google and Twitter have fronted up to the Australian Senate to answer questions over how their platforms are combating foreign interference.

In the spotlight is Meta’s new Twitter competitor, Threads, which launched in New Zealand late last week.

Meta’s public policy head in Australia, Josh Machin said at the point of launch, “all the policies that currently apply on Facebook and Instagram apply on Threads".

“It's only a couple of days old; we’re still building out broader functionality and partnerships in order for users to spot the integrity of information that could be on Threads.”

Machin was pushed on whether outlets like Xinhua and RT, China and Russia’s state-affiliated media outlets, would be adequately labelled.

He said it wasn’t a feature currently on the platform, but said it's an “aspiration”

“To the extent that any state affiliated media are violating our policies, we will remove them today as would currently be the case on Facebook and Instagram.

“Broader functionality around tags or labels or additional information and context we can provide about those users are all top priorities for us as we continue to build out the product.”