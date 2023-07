Mānawatia a Matariki.

The Māori New Year has arrived, with this Friday our second public holiday to celebrate.

Matariki is a time of reflection, celebration and preparation. A time to look back, give thanks for the present and embrace the future.

Astronomer, professor Rangi Mātāmua, is the chief adviser to the Government on the Māori New Year. He sat down with Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson to discuss all we need to know.