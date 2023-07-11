World
Family of tasered 95-year-old grandmother suing NSW government

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
3:46pm
It's believed Clare Nowland was carrying a knife when police acted.

The family of 95-year-old Clare Nowland are suing the New South Wales government over the incident, which saw the dementia patient allegedly tasered by police in a care home.

The case was listed for the first time today and is due to return to court in late August.

Clare Nowland is listed as the plaintiff in the case, with the Guardian reporting proceedings against the state over the actions of officers were filed when she was in Cooma Base Hospital.

Nowland, was allegedly holding a steak knife and using a walking frame during the encounter. Police said she failed to drop the knife and was tasered. The 95-year-old then fell to the ground, hit her head and suffered a fractured skull.

She died a week later in hospital.

Senior Constable Kristian White has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

A plea has not been entered on any of the charges. He has been suspended with pay.

