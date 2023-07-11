Dylan Brown fronts for first time since admitting sexual touching

An emotional Dylan Brown has spoken publicly for the first time, after pleading guilty to two charges of sexual touching at a Sydney bar in June.

The New Zealand born Parramatta Eels star fronted media in Sydney this afternoon and admitted his decisions had affected him on and off the field.

“I was apologetic, and I still am, I think I made it clear in that (social media) statement that I’m not asking for forgiveness," he said.

“Like I said, my actions were not good enough.”

Brown became emotional when he was asked about what he’d learned from the incident.

He paused for around 20 seconds before saying he understood he was a role model for young people and his family, and that he’d “let them down.”

Brown said he regretted drinking so much alcohol on the night of the incident and said he shouldn’t’ allow himself to get to that point where he makes bad decisions.

“It’s embarrassing, and I’m willing to take whatever.”

He's been fined around $40,000 and banned for seven games.

Brown will also take part in an alcohol management plan, along with professional counselling.

He said he thinks the punishment is fair.

“I’ve let myself down, but that’s something you can deal with, internal but when you’re letting other people down that’s where it starts to affect you,” he said.

Parramatta Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said Dylan has accepted full responsibility.

“Dylan has displayed genuine remorse for his actions towards the victim, and the impact on his family, his network, the club and the game. He has a strong awareness of the severity of what has occurred and is extremely disappointed in his actions.

“The sanctions and initiatives that the NRL and the club have taken not only reflect the seriousness of what took place but also reflects the importance our Club places on its values, whilst also ensuring that we provide the support to help Dylan become a better person moving forward.”