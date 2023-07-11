Costco NZ closes the lid on coffin and casket sales, for now

US retailer Costco has closed the lid on coffins and casket sales in New Zealand - for now.

Managing director Patrick Noone told 1News they regularly rotate stock out of their stores.

"What's there in one shop is never guaranteed to be there on your next visit, as we rotate and showcase different product ranges throughout the year.

"We also work hard to ensure anything we sell is a true reflection of the highest quality at the best possible price in the market every day.

"For these reasons, even items you may come to expect to see in every shop, like caskets and coffins, will sometimes get temporarily rotated out of the business.

"While we can't disclose future merchandising plans, there is a good chance this isn't the last time you'll see coffins and caskets at the warehouse, as we know this is an area where we can show significant savings to the market for our members."

Costco opened its first New Zealand store in Auckland's Westgate last year, with coffins and caskets one of the quirkier offerings highlighted in its early days of operation.

People on the Costco NZ Westgate Community Facebook page were quick to make light of the changes.

"I think the demand died away," said one.

"Not much repeat business," added another.

When the store opened, Noone told 1News the store would make a decent difference to prices when compared to those offered by the supermarket duopoly in Aotearoa.

He said prices are difficult to gauge but customers could expect to be paying 20 - 30% less.