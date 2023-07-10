Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal confirm engagement

14 mins ago
Logan Paul proposing to Nina Agdal.

Logan Paul proposing to Nina Agdal. (Source: Instagram)

Logan Paul has confirmed his engagement.

The 28-year-old YouTuber was earlier reported to have popped the question to Nina Agdal while on holiday in Italy's Lake Como, and now the couple have confirmed the happy news.

They shared identical Instagram posts featuring a number of photos from the proposal, including Logan down on one knee and another of them kissing to celebrate the moment.

The pictures were captioned: "Engaged to my best friend [ring emoji] (sic)."

The confirmation comes days after DailyMail.com revealed the pair had got engaged at the exclusive Hotel Passalacqua.

A source told the outlet that the couple, who celebrated their first anniversary on 17 May, "fell to their knees and embraced on the hotel's open-air terrace" after Nina accepted Logan's proposal.

However, the one blip in the moment was that the engagement ring turned out to be the wrong size.

After Nina said "Yes", Logan is said to have called his brother Jake, 26, on loudspeaker.

Eyewitnesses said he declared: "Bro, you have a sister."

The WWE wrestler reportedly hired a photographer, who was dressed as a waiter, in order to keep his plan a secret from Nina.

A witness said she was "blindsided" by the proposal and "visibly surprised".

Logan captioned a series of Instagram snaps of the pair to mark their anniversary: "One very special year with my Danish queen."

The model commented: "Best year of my life."

Logan and Nina first sparked romance rumours when fans spotted them enjoying an intimate dinner date together in New York last summer.

They were photographed dining at the Peak Restaurant at The Edge in Hudson Yards in Manhattan, and Logan confirmed they were an item on social media in December — captioning a set of snaps of them together: "Lucky me."

Nina famously dated Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and took her relationship with Logan Instagram-official just after on New Year's Eve.

She captioned a post of them: "2022, the beginning of me and you."

Logan previously dated former baseball star Jose Canseco's supermodel daughter Josie Canseco, 26, while Nina has been linked to entrepreneur Ben Kaplan and Jack Brinkley-Cook.

Entertainment

SHARE ME

More Stories

BBC presenter alleged to have paid teen for explicit photos

BBC presenter alleged to have paid teen for explicit photos

The star has been pulled off the air but has not been suspended while the claims are investigated.

4:51pm

Michael Cera left out of Barbie group chat as he uses flip phone

Michael Cera left out of Barbie group chat as he uses flip phone

The 35-year-old actor said his decision to not join social media was not "conscious" - he just never got around to it.

12:25pm

Kanye West's Donda Academy sued over alleged safety concerns

Kanye West's Donda Academy sued over alleged safety concerns

Fri, Jul 7

Britney Spears and NBA star speak out on bodyguard fracas

Britney Spears and NBA star speak out on bodyguard fracas

Fri, Jul 7

Legendary photographer brings NZ Music exhibit to Auckland

Legendary photographer brings NZ Music exhibit to Auckland

Fri, Jul 7

2:14

Britney Spears reportedly hit in face by NBA star's security

Britney Spears reportedly hit in face by NBA star's security

Fri, Jul 7

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal confirm engagement

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal confirm engagement

56 mins ago

Consequences v support - ACT, Greens on youth offending

5:51

Consequences v support - ACT, Greens on youth offending

9:44am

Two people remain critical following horrific Hamilton crash

2:01

Two people remain critical following horrific Hamilton crash

9:27am

BBC presenter suspended over claims he paid teen for explicit photos

BBC presenter suspended over claims he paid teen for explicit photos

9:23am

Supermarket supplier costs 8.3% higher than a year ago

Supermarket supplier costs 8.3% higher than a year ago

8:43am

OCR: 'We seem to be done with these ruthless hikes' - commentator

4:16

OCR: 'We seem to be done with these ruthless hikes' - commentator
1
2
3
4
5
6