YouTuber Logan Paul reportedly engaged to supermodel Nina Agdal

2:08pm
Logan Paul is reportedly engaged to his supermodel girlfriend Nina Agdal.

Logan Paul is reportedly engaged to his supermodel girlfriend Nina Agdal.

The YouTuber, 28, is said to have popped the question to the 31-year-old over the weekend at Lake Como, Italy, at the exclusive Hotel Passalacqua.

DailyMail.com added an eyewitnesses said the pair, who celebrated their first anniversary on 17 May, "fell to their knees and embraced on the hotel's open-air terrace" after Nina accepted Logan's proposal.

The outlet said the one blip in the moment was that the engagement ring turned out to be the wrong size.

After Nina said "Yes", Logan is said to have called his brother Jake, 26, on loud speaker.

An eyewitnesses said he declared: "Bro, you have a sister."

The WWE wrestler reportedly hired a photographer, who was dressed as a waiter, in order to keep his plan a secret from Nina.

A witness said she was "blindsided" by the proposal and "visibly surprised".

The pair's representatives have not yet officially commented on the report.

Logan captioned a series of Instagram snaps of the pair to mark their anniversary: "One very special year with my Danish queen."

The model commented: "Best year of my life."

Logan and Nina first sparked romance rumours when fans spotted them enjoying an intimate dinner date together in New York last summer.

They were photographed dining at the Peak Restaurant at The Edge in Hudson Yards in Manhattan and Logan confirmed they were an item on social media in December – captioning a set of snaps of them together: "Lucky me."

Nina famously dated Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and took her relationship with Logan Instagram-official just after on New Year's Eve.

She captioned a post of them: "2022, the beginning of me and you."

Logan previously dated former baseball star Jose Canseco's supermodel daughter, Josie Canseco, 26, while Nina has been linked to entrepreneur Ben Kaplan and Jack Brinkley-Cook.

