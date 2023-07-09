Sport
1News

Southland kids with disabilities encouraged to have a go at new event

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
6:27pm

More than 50 people with physical or intellectual disabilities, aged 5 to 21, have participated in the inaugural iAM Games in Invercargill this weekend.

The event is modelled off the the iconic Halberg Games but has been localised so the barriers of cost and travel can be reduced, enabling those with disabilities in the Southland community to have a go.

The iAM Games is being hosted by Inclusive Activity Murihiku (iAM), a volunteer organisation created to provide more physical activity opportunities for people with disabilities and is being supported by Active Southland and a range of community partners.

"It's about bringing children with disabilities together in a community event where they can try different sports," said iAM chairperson Kerryn Douglas.

"Hopefully they can find their sport that they're really engaged with."

Sports on offer include archery, tag, goal ball, cycling, cricket, clip ‘n’ climb, rugby, football, and swimming.

"We are really excited to see the way the community has responded to this event. The feedback has been awesome and we’ve loved putting it on. We’ll go away and reflect on what has worked well and what could be improved and make sure we can continue to build on this," Douglas said.

More iAM games like this are being planned for the future, continuing to encourage people in the south with disabilities to get involved.

"Hopefully this shows just how simple it can be to adapt opportunities so that they are inclusive of the whole community," said Douglas.

SportSouthland

