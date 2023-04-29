Sport
Routeburn Classic returning to full strength with big turnout

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
7:54pm

0ver 250 runners have tackled one of New Zealand's most famous trails today in the 32nd annual Routeburn Classic.

The 32km course climbs to more than 1000m above sea level through Fiordland National Park with 260 brave souls opting to face it this morning.

Race Director Glen Currie said it was nice to welcome back international competitors after a "challenging" few years for the entire event-running industry.

"Like all others [events] it's battled weather and covid etc for the last four or five years," Currie told 1News.

"So it's nice to have special day and see lots of smiling, tired faces around."

Participants were treated to near perfect conditions today, with clear skies and mild temperatures.

David Haunschmidt took out the men's category with an impressive time of two hours, 43 minutes and 45 seconds while Maia Flint was the first-placed female with a time of three hours, 27 minutes and 28 seconds.

Routeburn Classic 2023 results

Men:

David Haunschmidt 2:43:45

Toby Batchelor 2:45:39

Hamish Elliott 2:54:20

Women:

Maia Flint 3:27:28

Kate Morrison 3:31:03

Maureen Stachowicz 3:36:01

