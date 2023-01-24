The ultra adventure race with no prize - just a shot of whisky

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
27 mins ago
|
1News
Competitors during The Revenant.

Competitors during The Revenant. (Source: Supplied)

It's considered one of the toughest ultra-adventure races in the world with just four competitors finishing it in the past five years but still people come lining up for a chance to take on The Revenant in Southland.

The race is equivalent of running up and down Mount Everest twice with competitors challenged to complete 200 kilometres and 16,000 vertical feet of unmarked Southland terrain using just a compass and a map to find 14 hidden checkpoints.

If they don‘t reach certain points at certain times, they are knocked out of the race. To add to the challenge, they must complete the gruelling course within 60 hours.

Shaun Collins is one of the famous four to complete The Revenant which offers no trophy or prize money for doing so - just a shot of whisky.

The whisky offered to those who complete The Revenant.

The whisky offered to those who complete The Revenant. (Source: Supplied)

"The physical side is only half of it, the mental is a huge portion of finishing as well," he said.

"The whisky wasn't that great... but that was after 58 hours of running, so nothing tastes that great then!"

Jean Beaumont has yet to taste the whisky but keeps coming back regardless.

"It's kind of a bit of a challenge," she said.

"I like the people, I like the country - it's awesome!"

With event organiser Scott Worthington changing up the course around Welcome Rock in Garston, there were no finishers over the weekend from the 37 who entered but one leader missed out on entering the final lap by just three minutes after 45 hours of racing.

Regardless, a "casual, low key barbeque" was held afterwards to acknowledge those who faced the course and embraced its mantra; a true challenge is when failure is the most likely outcome.

SportSouthland

2 mins ago

5 mins ago

15 mins ago

27 mins ago

31 mins ago

Thu, Jan 19

