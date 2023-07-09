'Absolutely buzzing': First-ever female Young Farmer of the Year

Emma Poole has made history as the first-ever woman to win the FMG Young Farmer of the Year award.

Waikato Bay of Plenty contestant Poole was crowned champion at the award ceremony in Timaru last night.

She said the result left her "absolutely buzzing". It was the 55th edition of the awards.

It comes after farmers from across the country competed in three days of "gruelling" challenges against other finalists.

"I'm totally overwhelmed, I really wasn't sure where I was going to sit," Poole said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All the finalists have been so great throughout the competition and these last three days have been really tough so I wouldn't say I was feeling confident, but I knew I'd put in my best effort and that's all you can hope for at the end of the day.

"There's a long chain of women that have worked really hard to display the important role we play in agriculture.

"All those women have given me the confidence to stand up and give it a go. I'm just a product of what they've all achieved."

Alongside the title, the trophy and the "famous Cloak of Knowledge", Poole also received $90,000 in prizes.

"I'm thrilled for Emma – it's the most prestigious farming award in the country," Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said.

Talent runs in the family. Poole's brother Tim Dangen took out the title last year.

Aorangi representative Peter O'Connor placed second and Otago Southland finalist Hugh Jackson finished in third.