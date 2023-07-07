Rural communities' best and brightest battling it out

From driving a tractor and wielding a chainsaw, to wrangling that No.8 wire.

It's that time of year again when the best and brightest from our rural community battle it out to be 2023's Young Farmer of the Year.

The chilly start in the South Canterbury settlement of Winchester did not faze the seven grand finalists who were fired up to contest the coveted title.

It will be the 55th time the prestigious accolade has been handed out.

"It's huge mate," said last year's title holder Tim Dangen.

"It's been a personal goal of mine since I started farming, basically, and I've followed the contest for two decades now."

There have been many champions over the decades and it has changed quite a bit since 1969.

'There's always some core things that show up like fencing and tractor driving but because it evolves and changes every year it keeps everyone on their toes," Dangen told 1News.

Family and friends are also along to cheer on the finalists in both the National and Junior titles — but it's not all competitive.

One supporter at the event told 1News "ah, it's giving it a go.

"Take all your learnings and hopefully on the day you can find the modules you can complete and do well."

"I really like meeting all these people and there's just so many cool things to do," another said.

Lisa Kendall is one of two women finalists — a female winner would be a contest first.

NZ Young Farmers' chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said the competition "started out as a network of clubs for young people living and working in rural areas who wanted to get together and make friends, have fun... maybe meet a partner".

She added "it's been very much a social thing" but said "it's developed into probably a learning development, skills development".

But a winner will be declared on Saturday — with a cloak.

"It's a sort of Harry Potter looking type thing, so it's getting a bit old and tatty and it's got a few good stories in it for sure!"

So, who will win?

"It's anyone's game" Coppersmith said.

"Anyone can win today, so don't ask me to pick a winner!"