Muriwai firefighters who died in cyclone unaware of landslide risk

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) has released a report into the the deaths of two firefighters in Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Volunteer firefighters Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg were investigating a flooded property on February 13 when a landslide caused the house to collapse.

Stevens was rescued but died three days later in hospital. Van Zwanenberg's body was recovered 35 hours after the landslide.

FENZ launched an investigation into their deaths due to the "enormity of the event".

The report, released today, concluded FENZ's risk management systems did not identify landslides as a hazard that could harm its firefighters. This resulted in a lack of landslide related procedures and training for firefighters.

"The Muriwai firefighters knew about Muriwai’s general susceptibility to landslides but did not recognise the warning signs that indicated an imminent landslide threat," the report said.

The report recommended FENZ review its policy and procedures to lift firefighter awareness in regard to landslides and in particular the warning signs of an imminent landslide. It also recommended FENZ reviewed its critical risk management programme.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Chief Executive Kerry Gregory said work is already underway to address them.

"Fire and Emergency is a close whānau and this continues to be an awful reminder of the risks our firefighters can be exposed to on any given day," Gregory said.

Muriwai firefighter Craig Stevens, who died in landslide. (Source: 1News)

"This investigation was not conducted to attribute fault, blame or liability for what happened. It was undertaken to ensure Fire and Emergency can learn from this catastrophic event and to reduce the risk of something like this happening in the future," he said.

Gregory said as adverse events like Cyclone Gabrielle become more common and unpredictable.

"We need to be more agile, adapting our knowledge and training as the types of emergencies we respond to change," he said.

"We would like to pass on our thanks to the two investigators who undertook this investigation for Fire and Emergency. This was a tragic event, and both took great care when speaking with those directly involved, while ensuring a thorough investigation was completed.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Dave and Craig’s whānau and friends, our Muriwai Brigade, the Muriwai community and those who were involved in the search and rescue operation, as you continue to grieve your loss."