New Zealand
1News

Muriwai firefighters who died in cyclone unaware of landslide risk

11:31am
Firefighters Craig Stevens, left, and Dave van Zwanenberg, right.

Firefighters Craig Stevens, left, and Dave van Zwanenberg, right. (Source: 1News)

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) has released a report into the the deaths of two firefighters in Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Volunteer firefighters Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg were investigating a flooded property on February 13 when a landslide caused the house to collapse.

Stevens was rescued but died three days later in hospital. Van Zwanenberg's body was recovered 35 hours after the landslide.

FENZ launched an investigation into their deaths due to the "enormity of the event".

The report, released today, concluded FENZ's risk management systems did not identify landslides as a hazard that could harm its firefighters. This resulted in a lack of landslide related procedures and training for firefighters.

"The Muriwai firefighters knew about Muriwai’s general susceptibility to landslides but did not recognise the warning signs that indicated an imminent landslide threat," the report said.

The report recommended FENZ review its policy and procedures to lift firefighter awareness in regard to landslides and in particular the warning signs of an imminent landslide. It also recommended FENZ reviewed its critical risk management programme.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Chief Executive Kerry Gregory said work is already underway to address them.

"Fire and Emergency is a close whānau and this continues to be an awful reminder of the risks our firefighters can be exposed to on any given day," Gregory said.

Muriwai firefighter Craig Stevens, who died in landslide.

Muriwai firefighter Craig Stevens, who died in landslide. (Source: 1News)

"This investigation was not conducted to attribute fault, blame or liability for what happened. It was undertaken to ensure Fire and Emergency can learn from this catastrophic event and to reduce the risk of something like this happening in the future," he said.

Gregory said as adverse events like Cyclone Gabrielle become more common and unpredictable.

"We need to be more agile, adapting our knowledge and training as the types of emergencies we respond to change," he said.

"We would like to pass on our thanks to the two investigators who undertook this investigation for Fire and Emergency. This was a tragic event, and both took great care when speaking with those directly involved, while ensuring a thorough investigation was completed.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Dave and Craig’s whānau and friends, our Muriwai Brigade, the Muriwai community and those who were involved in the search and rescue operation, as you continue to grieve your loss."

New ZealandAucklandAccidentsNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

Full video: Report released on Muriwai firefighter deaths in cyclone slip

Full video: Report released on Muriwai firefighter deaths in cyclone slip

Volunteer firefighters Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg were investigating a flooded property when a landslide caused the house to collapse.

10:56am

This little piggy came home: roaming Auckland pig finally captured

This little piggy came home: roaming Auckland pig finally captured

The porky problem facing North Auckland has been solved, with the runaway pig caught.

9:32am

4:06

Auckland driver has fake gun pointed at them on highway

Auckland driver has fake gun pointed at them on highway

9:18am

Truck that went over edge near Lake Taupō removed by cranes

Truck that went over edge near Lake Taupō removed by cranes

7:04pm

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after crash on SH39 in Waikato

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after crash on SH39 in Waikato

6:43pm

Pair sentenced over 'egregious' corruption in wake of ChCh quake

Pair sentenced over 'egregious' corruption in wake of ChCh quake

5:54pm

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Watch: New Las Vegas attraction lights up with dazzling displays

0:36

Watch: New Las Vegas attraction lights up with dazzling displays

25 mins ago

Analysis: Foster keeping All Blacks' powder dry in Argentina

Analysis: Foster keeping All Blacks' powder dry in Argentina

34 mins ago

US teen 'missing' for years was a 'hoax' - police

US teen 'missing' for years was a 'hoax' - police

52 mins ago

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia

11:31am

Muriwai firefighters who died in cyclone unaware of landslide risk

Muriwai firefighters who died in cyclone unaware of landslide risk

11:25am

Pacific Update: NFL stars visit, tragedy for PNG soldiers

6:56

Pacific Update: NFL stars visit, tragedy for PNG soldiers
1
2
3
4
5
6