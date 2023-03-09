New Zealand
1News

Independent investigation launched into Muriwai firefighter deaths

4:31pm

An independent investigation is being launched into the deaths of two firefighters responding to Cyclone Gabrielle in Auckland's Muriwai.

The investigation will also look at injuries to two other firefighters suffered on the night of February 13.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand announced the investigation today, which it said was needed due to the "enormity of the event".

"We are committed to looking for opportunities for continuous improvement and are looking to minimise the risk of such catastrophic harm being repeated in the future," chief executive Kerry Gregory said.

In addition to the investigation, "a separate operational review of the entirety of Fire and Emergency’s response to both the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and the prior severe weather event will also be conducted," Fire and Emergency said.

"This is in addition to our contribution to the Auckland Mayor’s enquiry into the Auckland flooding event."

It comes after volunteer firefighters Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg were investigating a flooded property on Motutara Rd when a landslide caused the house to collapse.

Crews were able to rescue Stevens but he died in hospital three days later.

Van Zwanenberg's body was found at the scene of the damaged house, two days after the incident.

New ZealandAucklandNatural Disasters

