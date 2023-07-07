New Zealand
1News

Meet the New Plymouth man keeping stamp collecting alive

54 mins ago

Few people write letters any more, with mail's decline impacting the postal service, but there's another group ruing its demise —stamp collectors.

Once as popular at school as social media, 'stamp collecting' is in danger of dying out.

But there's a staunch defender in New Plymouth, fighting to keep the hobby alive.

Alphin Pieters is a lifelong stamp enthusiast, collecting more than 55,000 individual stamps.

The hobby, called philately, has kept Pieters enthralled for the last 65 years.

He started when he was eight while growing up in South Africa.

"It was very popular at school," he said.

"I got pen friends that I swapped stamps with overseas, Spain, Tahiti, New Zealand.

"I'm a very nerdy type of person. I didn't really need to be with other people."

Stamp collecting used to be one of the world's most popular hobbies.

As postal services increased, so too did the fascination with the small but mighty seal required to send something.

Countries clamoured to send a piece of their identity across the seas, and soon, stamps had their own style, themes, and eventually mistakes.

"Like when the paper gets folded going through, that's very sort after."

Some enthusiasts gather by subject and Pieters said these can range from birds or stamps sold at a specific post office. Others aspire to collect history.

"People collect letters flown by a plane and the plane crashes.

"They've saved something from burning or being lost at sea... something they've found, recovered."

Pieters' collection is huge, with him estimating around 550,000 individual stamps.

On any given day, you'll find him admiring them and brandishing his tweezers.

It's a pastime that's even moved him to tears.

"Once I've accidentally torn it."

But it also brings him a lot of gratitude.

"I found a stamp on the envelope where the picture and die cut were upside down, upside down!

"Joys and pleasure finding that! Shed some tears."

For him, the tiny painted pictures bring a lot of wonder, keeping him busy.

"It has fulfilled me, kept me occupied, with no boredom, no downs.

"If I feel down, I just open a stamp book or sort out some stamps again."

He likes to wonder what the kids of today will be doing as hobbies when they're older.

"I was standing in the shower and thinking, what are the kids of today going to do when they get old? We have hobbies.

"I suppose they could collect different iPhones."

He hopes they might instead get some pleasure from postage because it could do with a few more fans.

"The hobby is dying, there is declining numbers.

"On the low days, when it's raining, you're by the log fire with your stamps.

"That's very nice," he said.

New ZealandTaranakiArts and Culture

SHARE ME

More Stories

Antiques appreciator on roadie through the regions for valuables

Antiques appreciator on roadie through the regions for valuables

If you're wondering if grandma's pearls could fetch a small fortune, you might be in luck.

Wed, Jul 5

3:53

Iconic canine Hairy Maclary celebrates a big birthday

Iconic canine Hairy Maclary celebrates a big birthday

Stories of the badly behaved dog going on adventures with his friends have captivated young and old for decades.

Tue, Jul 4

2:23

Māori and Moriori place names maps launched

Māori and Moriori place names maps launched

Tue, Jul 4

Woman dies after hospital's delayed sepsis diagnosis

Woman dies after hospital's delayed sepsis diagnosis

Mon, Jul 3

Sir James Wallace convicted of sex crimes against young men

Sir James Wallace convicted of sex crimes against young men

Wed, Jun 28

Dashcam footage captures reckless driving on Taranaki roads

Dashcam footage captures reckless driving on Taranaki roads

Tue, Jun 27

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

Jack Tame: The missing piece of the law and order debate

3:47

Jack Tame: The missing piece of the law and order debate

53 mins ago

McKenzie wins No. 10 jersey in All Blacks' first team of 2023

McKenzie wins No. 10 jersey in All Blacks' first team of 2023

54 mins ago

Meet the New Plymouth man keeping stamp collecting alive

4:22

Meet the New Plymouth man keeping stamp collecting alive

5:20am

More than 1000 Te Whatu Ora midwives to receive 15% pay boost

More than 1000 Te Whatu Ora midwives to receive 15% pay boost

5:00am

Kids spending one-third of time after school on screens - study

Kids spending one-third of time after school on screens - study

9:33pm

Jimi Hendrix's guitar going under hammer for $2m

Jimi Hendrix's guitar going under hammer for $2m
1
2
3
4
5
6