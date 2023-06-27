NZ Post to cut 750 jobs as mail volumes fall

NZ Post has announced 750 mail roles are set to be cut over the next five years.

As Kiwis move toward communicating online, NZ Post chief executive David Walsh said the company needs to look ahead.

“We will soon begin consultation with a view to reducing the number of roles involved in mail as a response to continuing mail decline. This change will not happen overnight," Walsh said.

"This will be an adjustment that we will make gradually over the next five years. Our focus will be on our people and supporting them with this transition."

Two decades ago New Zealanders were sending over one billion mail items in a year. Now, that annual figure has decreased to around 220 million mail items.

Postal services around the world are finding themselves having to respond to the decline of mail being sent.

“Mail will continue to be in our future, but there will be less mail."

Over the last 10 years, several changes have already began to mitigate the high cost of providing a mail service such as reducing mail delivery in urban areas from six to three times a week as well as consolidating delivery branches and processing sites.

Standard mail prices were increased from $1.70 to $2 from 1 July 2023.

“The way we deliver mail in five years will look very different and we know our future workforce won’t be the same size and shape as it is today," Walsh said.