Business
1News

NZ Post to cut 750 jobs as mail volumes fall

10:15am
NZ Post Chief Executive David Walsh says the company needs to look ahead.

NZ Post Chief Executive David Walsh says the company needs to look ahead. (Source: Supplied)

NZ Post has announced 750 mail roles are set to be cut over the next five years.

As Kiwis move toward communicating online, NZ Post chief executive David Walsh said the company needs to look ahead.

“We will soon begin consultation with a view to reducing the number of roles involved in mail as a response to continuing mail decline. This change will not happen overnight," Walsh said.

"This will be an adjustment that we will make gradually over the next five years. Our focus will be on our people and supporting them with this transition."

Two decades ago New Zealanders were sending over one billion mail items in a year. Now, that annual figure has decreased to around 220 million mail items.

Postal services around the world are finding themselves having to respond to the decline of mail being sent.

“Mail will continue to be in our future, but there will be less mail."

Over the last 10 years, several changes have already began to mitigate the high cost of providing a mail service such as reducing mail delivery in urban areas from six to three times a week as well as consolidating delivery branches and processing sites.

Standard mail prices were increased from $1.70 to $2 from 1 July 2023.

“The way we deliver mail in five years will look very different and we know our future workforce won’t be the same size and shape as it is today," Walsh said.

New ZealandBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kmart lamp recalled in NZ and Aus over electrocution risk

Kmart lamp recalled in NZ and Aus over electrocution risk

According to Australia's recall notice there is a risk of serious injury or death from faulty batches of the lamp.

2:46pm

Southland department store confirms closure

Southland department store confirms closure

Around 220 jobs could go with the closure of H&J Smith's stores in Invercargill, Queenstown and Gore.

Mon, Jun 26

Ruapehu ski season to go ahead this winter with Govt support

Ruapehu ski season to go ahead this winter with Govt support

Mon, Jun 26

3:43

Under new management: NZ's oldest pub to be sold after 15 years

Under new management: NZ's oldest pub to be sold after 15 years

Mon, Jun 26

Health is wealth: Ngāi Tahu chief exec explains its philosophy

Health is wealth: Ngāi Tahu chief exec explains its philosophy

Sun, Jun 25

10:16

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins trading exports against diplomacy in China

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins trading exports against diplomacy in China

Sun, Jun 25

3:50

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

No amount of alcohol is healthy, Heart Foundation warns

No amount of alcohol is healthy, Heart Foundation warns

16 mins ago

Damming report says alternative education in urgent need of help

2:51

Damming report says alternative education in urgent need of help

40 mins ago

Auckland's nine new speed cameras nearly ready to go

0:19

Auckland's nine new speed cameras nearly ready to go

59 mins ago

Drone footage shows cracked, ruined remnants of Tairāwhiti road

0:57

Drone footage shows cracked, ruined remnants of Tairāwhiti road

5:43pm

Blind man's wife gets visa reprieve after facing deportation

4:43

Blind man's wife gets visa reprieve after facing deportation

5:32pm

'Mushrooms on the wall' - Hundreds of renters share housing hell

'Mushrooms on the wall' - Hundreds of renters share housing hell
1
2
3
4
5
6