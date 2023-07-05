One ticket wins $1 million Lotto First Division jackpot

One ticket won $1 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

One ticket also scooped the top Strike prize, taking home $700,000.

The winning Lotto numbers were, 04, 07, 26, 29, 36, 38 Bonus 23 Powerball 05.

Tonight's big winner took home $1 million by winning Lotto First Division. The ticket was sold at Countdown Manukau in Auckland.

Powerball rolled over after no one struck the top prize and will be $6 million in Saturday's draw.

The winning Strike numbers were 36, 26, 07, 38. The winning Strike ticket which took home $700,000 was sold at Moera Corner Dairy in Lower Hutt.

It comes as Lotto NZ said it might have to start searching for last week's lucky $33.5m jackpot winner as the prize has still gone unclaimed.

Lotto's head of communications Lucy Fullarton said it's "reasonably rare" the massive Powerball prize has yet to be claimed a week after the draw.

"We expect winners to claim their prize within two days, usually the next day for a big draw," she told 1News.

The ticket was sold in Christchurch at Fresh Choice, Merivale.

Fullarton said sometimes people have a habit where they buy and check tickets on the same day every week so the winner may check back in today at the store and get a big surprise.

She added that if the prize wasn't claimed by this time next week, Lotto NZ would start trying to track the winner down.

"There is a range of ways we can do that, through CCTV at the store or via their bank if the ticket was bought with a card."

Fullarton confirmed the store hasn't been in touch so likely doesn't know the identity of the winner.

Last Wednesday's draw was the third equal highest jackpot in Lotto history, and the biggest prize on offer since 2021.