New Zealand
1News

One ticket wins $1 million Lotto First Division jackpot

4 mins ago
A Lotto ticket being printed.

A Lotto ticket being printed. (Source: Lotto NZ)

One ticket won $1 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

One ticket also scooped the top Strike prize, taking home $700,000.

The winning Lotto numbers were, 04, 07, 26, 29, 36, 38 Bonus 23 Powerball 05.

Tonight's big winner took home $1 million by winning Lotto First Division. The ticket was sold at Countdown Manukau in Auckland.

Powerball rolled over after no one struck the top prize and will be $6 million in Saturday's draw.

The winning Strike numbers were 36, 26, 07, 38. The winning Strike ticket which took home $700,000 was sold at Moera Corner Dairy in Lower Hutt.

It comes as Lotto NZ said it might have to start searching for last week's lucky $33.5m jackpot winner as the prize has still gone unclaimed.

Lotto's head of communications Lucy Fullarton said it's "reasonably rare" the massive Powerball prize has yet to be claimed a week after the draw.

"We expect winners to claim their prize within two days, usually the next day for a big draw," she told 1News.

The ticket was sold in Christchurch at Fresh Choice, Merivale.

Fullarton said sometimes people have a habit where they buy and check tickets on the same day every week so the winner may check back in today at the store and get a big surprise.

She added that if the prize wasn't claimed by this time next week, Lotto NZ would start trying to track the winner down.

"There is a range of ways we can do that, through CCTV at the store or via their bank if the ticket was bought with a card."

Fullarton confirmed the store hasn't been in touch so likely doesn't know the identity of the winner.

Last Wednesday's draw was the third equal highest jackpot in Lotto history, and the biggest prize on offer since 2021.

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

Why laughter really is the best medicine

Why laughter really is the best medicine

Author and laughter wellness expert Ros Ben-Moshe explains how laughter can help us live happier, less stressful lives.

41 mins ago

4:38

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding

A boost has been given to Māori and Pasifika health providers to support child and maternity services, but Nga Hau Mangere Birthing Centre won't see a cent.

8:04pm

2:09

Iwi contact DOC after bottlenose dolphin left on Akl beach for days

Iwi contact DOC after bottlenose dolphin left on Akl beach for days

7:50pm

New daily return flight service for cyclone-impacted East Coast

New daily return flight service for cyclone-impacted East Coast

7:44pm

2:02

Diabetics hoping 'life-changing' tech could soon be funded in NZ

Diabetics hoping 'life-changing' tech could soon be funded in NZ

7:17pm

2:06

Little blue penguins found dead, mauled by dog at Wgtn beach

Little blue penguins found dead, mauled by dog at Wgtn beach

6:48pm

More Stories

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One other ticket shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, taking home $500,000.

Wed, Jun 28

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

One ticket wins $1 million Lotto First Division jackpot

One ticket wins $1 million Lotto First Division jackpot

16 mins ago

Smallville actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case

Smallville actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case

41 mins ago

Why laughter really is the best medicine

4:38

Why laughter really is the best medicine

49 mins ago

Black Ferns' teen sensation getting used to her 'superpowers'

1:57

Black Ferns' teen sensation getting used to her 'superpowers'

59 mins ago

Analysis: Say goodbye to the 'free internet'

2:01

Analysis: Say goodbye to the 'free internet'

8:04pm

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding

2:09

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding
1
2
3
4
5
6