DOC apologises to iwi as decomposing dolphin buried on Akl beach

The Department of Conservation has apologised to local iwi after it admitted it made a mistake over a decision to leave a deceased dolphin to decompose at Eastern Beach in Auckland.

The entities are today burying the mammal near the coastline. A digger, along with several people, one in an orange jumpsuit wearing a mask, could be seen at the scene.

Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki were tipped off from a member of the public about the dolphin on Wednesday and contacted DOC the same day. It's understood the two entities met at the beach yesterday to plan the removal and burial of the mammal.

In a statement, DOC's Auckland Mainland Department operations manager Rebecca Rush said a decision was made to allow the body to decompose naturally.

"We were made aware of the bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncates) that appears to have washed up on Te Okokino/Eastern Beach in the Bucklands Beach area approximately two weeks ago. Its cause of death is unknown and we have sent a sample to Massey University to provide toxicology information.

ADVERTISEMENT

A digger assists in the burial of the dolphin. (Source: Supplied)

"An initial assessment of the dolphin found it would be very difficult to access and move the animal as it was lodged amongst a fallen tree.

"However, following concerns raised by members of the public and engagement with Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, we are now working with iwi to consider options for the dolphin."

Rush told 1News the department had made the wrong decision by failing to consult the correct iwi.

"Unfortunately, we did make a mistake in missing an important iwi partner, Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki, when we first consulted with other iwi with connections to this area.

"The complexity of the overlapping iwi interests in the Tāmaki Makaurau region means that for every response we could engage with upwards of 10 iwi. In this case, we made a mistake and have apologised to Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki."

Rush said two weeks ago DOC sent two rangers who were accompanied by a Massey University student to assess the dead dolphin and undertake sampling. She said they were capable of the task of assessing the situation and consulted with the DOC operations management team and iwi to support a final decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Marine mammals frequently wash up on beaches around Tāmaki Makaurau and it is standard practice to let a body decompose in areas that are secluded and difficult to access," she said.

Iwi have contacted DOC about a bottlenose dolphin left on Eastern Beach. (Source: Supplied)

"The dolphin body is located 15 minutes north of Eastern Beach around a rocky coastline that is only accessible at low tide. We had public feedback that due to storm damage, locals were avoiding this part of the foreshore. At the time of discovery, the body was very tucked up in trees and not highly visible. We also took into account the condition of the foreshore for bringing in heavy vehicles, such as a hiab and a digger, which are usually needed to move the body and prepare for burial.

"With the information at the time and based on consultation with the iwi we spoke to, we made the decision. Since then, we have listened to further feedback from the public and from Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki and will now be burying the body close to its current location," Rush said.

It follows a strong statement from Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, who on Wednesday said, it was "saddened to learn today of the dead terehu (bottlenose dolphin) found on Te Okokino, Eastern Beach.

Staff look on as the burial is complete. (Source: Supplied)

"We have contacted Te Papa Ātawhai (DOC) to ensure that Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki tikanga is upheld in relation to this taonga."

ADVERTISEMENT

Iwi have asked people to "steer clear" of that part of the beach as an investigation progresses.

"We are grateful to the members of the public who brought this to our attention."

Local Michelle Cathcart said she found the dolphin at the base of a cliff on Monday and rang DOC on Wednesday and was put through to a marine ranger.

"I rang them because it had been bothering me — my dogs had found it inititally and came back smelling terrible," she said.

Cathcart also made contact with Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki over her concerns.

Watching the burial from a distance today, she said she felt sad.

"I feel bad the mammal was disrespected in this way and nobody initially cared. It shouldn't have taken weeks for someone to do the right thing," she said. "I don't understand why DOC thought it was OK to leave it there.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If action had been taken earlier, it could have been put back out to sea in a dignified manner. Now the dolphin has been shown some respect and the right people have become involved.

"I can't thank iwi enough for stepping in to get it sorted."