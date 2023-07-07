Rugby
Analysis: Foster keeping All Blacks' powder dry in Argentina

By Brodyn Knuckey, Digital Sport Reporter
26 mins ago
Ian Foster conducts All Blacks training. (Source: Getty)

Ian Foster conducts All Blacks training. (Source: Getty)

Analysis: Ian Foster has named his first All Blacks team of the season and sure enough, as there has been for most of his tenure, there's plenty to talk about.

The biggest point of discussion is Damian McKenzie's naming at No.10 and Beauden Barrett at fullback with Super Rugby champion Richie Mo'unga providing cover off the bench.

Leading up to this morning's selection, there was more talk around whether Shaun Stevenson would feature in the team than if McKenzie would get the start at first-five but Foster was quick to address both in Mendoza.

"He's just playing really well,'' Foster said of McKenzie. "He's been out of the All Blacks for a year, and I am so impressed by the way he's come back.

"The best way to get him back feeling like he can contribute and be a part of this team, and give him his best chance to show how he can play for us, was to give him that opportunity when he was feeling confident and things were going well for him.''

"Well" is an understatement.

There's no doubt McKenzie is in form - he was a key figure in the Chiefs' resurgence this year after being away in Japan and was very much in the conversations throughout the Super season to contest Mo'unga for the esteemed black No.10 jersey.

He made it nigh impossible for Foster to look elsewhere with what he brought to the Chiefs this year with his well-known attacking arsenal and grinning goal-kicking on song all season.

But his consistent time at No.10 also allowed for a new skill to flourish - leadership.

McKenzie excelled as a playmaker this season and Foster said this morning having another strong voice at first-five gives them even more options in a Rugby World Cup year.

Damian McKenzie attempts a penalty. (Source: Getty)

Damian McKenzie attempts a penalty. (Source: Getty)

"We have clearly got Beauden at fullback, and Richie at 10. So we have a bit of a luxury there at the moment. It is just a nice vote of confidence in Damian,'' Foster added.

"When you have been out of the All Blacks for a while, there is always a bit of nerves. And I think this is a great way for him to come in, and hopefully play from a position of strength.''

They'll need him to do that on Sunday though, with other areas of Foster's team not as abundant in options and more risky with selections.

In the locking department Scott Barrett links up with two-Test Taranaki product Josh Lord with Tupou Vaa'i providing cover off the bench, meaning no Brodie Retallick and, unsurprisingly, no Sam Whitelock on Sunday with the latter still nursing a sore Achilles after his heroics in his final Crusaders outing.

The absence of the centurions suggests Foster is looking ahead to the All Blacks' showdown in Auckland against the Springboks next weekend.

McKenzie's selection backs that too - allowing him to see whether the Chiefs star can offer the same output at international level before facing South Africa or if he can tap into the "luxury" of having Mo'unga in the wings.

The same can likely be said of Dane Coles at hooker, Shannon Frizell at No.6 and Caleb Clarke on the left wing, who will no doubt want to have a big game after being too nervous to even listen to the squad announcement last month following his rocky form with the Blues.

Caleb Clarke.

Caleb Clarke. (Source: Photosport)

Foster wouldn't be drawn into whether the looming Springboks Test was a factor this week but he remains confident the side will deliver.

"It's the best XV for this week," Foster said.

"I think we've picked a really strong team with existing combinations, a lot of experience. But we're also using it as a chance to inject a couple of younger players in around a solid foundation to give them the best chance to succeed.

"[We're] balancing the freshness of the team but also the desire to build some combinations going forward and I think you'll find it's a reasonably settled team based on where we finished last year.

"We're really satisfied with the group that we've got."

Of note though, one fresh face not featuring in Mendoza is Stevenson.

Chiefs danger man Shaun Stevenson on the charge during his side's recent win over the Crusaders in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

Chiefs danger man Shaun Stevenson on the charge during his side's recent win over the Crusaders in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

It's been no secret almost every rugby commentator was surprised at his exclusion from the main squad last month but after Will Jordan's exclusion from the trip to South America, many thought it was the stars aligning for Stevenson to get his shot anyway.

Foster confirmed the Chiefs star was in talks for this weekend but in the end they opted for Barrett's experience at fullback.

"He featured in the discussion, and we decided to go somewhere else,'' Foster said.

"I have been impressed with Shaun since he came in. Sometimes it's good for people to come in and get a feel of the space they are in here, and to learn.

"That is all we really ask of all our squad members. He has done everything we have asked of him. Did he feature in the conversation? Yes, he did.''

Indeed, there's plenty to talk about.

