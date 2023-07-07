McKenzie wins No. 10 jersey in All Blacks' first team of 2023

The All Blacks have named their squad taking on Argentina in their first match of the year.

Damian McKenzie will start for the first time since 2021, putting Richie Mo'unga on the bench.

Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa will be the only debutant, starting on the right wing.

And Beauden Barrett will start at fullback in his 113th appearance, surpassing Dan Carter as the second most capped All Black back.

The full squad list (caps in brackets):

Ethan de Groot (13)

Dane Coles (84)

Tyrel Lomax (23)

Scott Barrett (58)

Josh Lord (2)

Shannon Frizell (22)

Sam Cane (captain – 86)

Ardie Savea (70)

Aaron Smith

Damian McKenzie (40)

Caleb Clarke (15)

Jordie Barrett (48)

Rieko Ioane (59)

Emoni Narawa *

Beauden Barrett (112)

Codie Taylor (76)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (50)

Nepo Laulala (45)

Tupou Vaa’i (18)

Dalton Papali’i (22)

Finlay Christie (14)

Richie Mo’unga (44)

Braydon Ennor (6)

The two teams will go head to head in Mendoza this Saturday.

The last time the two teams met in Argentina, the All Blacks won 20-16 in Buenos Aires.

“We have loved our time here in Mendoza for what will be a tremendous challenge,” coach Ian Foster says.

"We’ve enjoyed seeing how excited everyone is for this weekend’s game and can’t wait to get stuck into our work.”