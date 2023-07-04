Mo'unga: All Blacks will keep things simple against Argentina

New Zealand Rugby fans can expect to see the All Blacks' "DNA" on Sunday morning when they play their first Test of 2023, first-five Richie Mo'unga believes.

The star playmaker is in Mendoza ahead of this weekend's first round of Rugby Championship action, with the All Blacks playing Argentina in South America.

It will be the first outing of 2023 for the side - a campaign that ends in France with this year's Rugby World Cup - so the All Blacks want to lay a solid foundation, Mo'unga said.

"For it being our first Test, we have a lot more simpler focuses - things that we know should just be in our DNA and our footy," Mo'unga said.

"Things like our carry height, lightning-quick at the ruck and just little things that we pride ourselves on that I think are a real good focus to have as your first Test.

"I think that will just set us up well against the Argentinians."

Keeping it simple may be the best answer to Los Pumas - last year's historic defeat in Christchurch came off the back of a wayward second half where the All Blacks' attack failed to fire when it counted.

Argentina's players celebrate their historic Test victory over the All Blacks in Christchurch. (Source: Photosport)

But a week later in Hamilton, a superb all-round performance featuring controlled aggression on attack and a hearty defence led to a 53-3 blowout orchestrated by Mo'unga among a backline firing on all cylinders.

The difference between last year and now though is that the All Blacks will only get one shot at Argentina this year due to the compressed competition and Mo'unga said the squad wants to get it right the first time.

"There were real good lessons learned in Christchurch and we you get one-dimensional about your style of play against the Argentinians, that's when you can pay," he said.

"They're a big, physical team... whenever you play the Argentinians, you expect the best Argentinian side and that's what you should do and if there's one thing Argentina brings to the game, it's passion.

"[It's about] not trying to match them passion-for-passion but being really smart about how we play footy."

'Competing' for No.10

Damian McKenzie and Richie Mo'unga after the Chiefs' victory over the Crusaders in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

While the team won't be announced until later this week, punters have already started discussing how the All Blacks - and in particular the backline - will shape up for Sunday morning.

At No.10, not only is there the friendly rivalry of Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett but in-form Chiefs pivot Damian McKenzie also made his case with a superb campaign in his return to Super Rugby this season.

Coming together in All Blacks camp, Mo'unga said they're pushing each other to make sure whoever starts at first-five is ready.

"We wouldn't be doing the team justice or doing each other right if you weren't trying or competing," Mo'unga said.

"When you know you've done that, it's out of your hands and you're happy for whatever decision the coach has made.

"You might have a little sulk if you don't get the jersey, and then it's over... you focus on what's best for the team, what does the team need me to do if I'm in the No.10 jersey, or not even in the 23."

With the weekend's announcement that Will Jordan wouldn't be travelling with the team due to migraine-type symptoms, it's likely McKenzie or Barrett could be used in the No.15 jersey.

There's also the possibility Chiefs star Shaun Stevenson - who was a stunning omission from the All Blacks squad after being named as injury cover by Foster last month - could get some game time in Mendoza at fullback.

Shaun Stevenson goes in to score for the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific final. (Source: Photosport)

Along with Stevenson, other rookies such as Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard, Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams or Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau could be included in the matchday 23 for their All Blacks debuts.

Mo'unga said any debutants who do feature will be ready.

"We're always checking in. I've taken [Crusaders teammate] Dallas McLeod under my wing to make sure he's all good and has everything he needs.

"These guys are in for the first time, but they're mature, they get it, they understand that at this level there's a duty to do.

"They're really good. I am really hoping some of those boys get an opportunity in the next couple of weeks.

"It's always a special thing seeing some of your brothers debut."

The All Blacks play Argentina at 7am on Sunday NZT.