Mum of boy beaten in OT facility says he made shank to protect himself

A mother whose son was forced to make a shank to protect himself inside an Oranga Tamariki facility has spoken out about her fears for the boys' safety.

The concerned mum, who wasn't identified, sat down with Jenny May Clarkson to discuss how her sons were treated while in OT's care.

For about six years, her kids have been involved with these residences around the country, including Auckland's Korowai Manaaki.

Questions have been raised about the facility's operations after a video emerged showing teenagers being egged on in an MMA-style fight at the South Auckland premises.

"Korowai has seemed to be the worst of them all now and it's getting worse," she said.

"Now, it could even result into something even more bad in there."

The mum said she was already aware of the fighting reported to be taking place inside the OT facilities because her son had been beaten up a day before he was released after being pushed into a room.

"He had a cut up lip. He had black eyes. And then all of a sudden, photos of that were leaked out onto social media," she said.

"I don't feel like the boys are safe in there."

Feeling worried about being targeted, she said her son felt he had to protect himself.

"I knew one of my other sons had made a shank, so they can make these things in there. He was wanting to use it on one of the boys in there, but it got found, just for protecting themselves from the older boys."

Eleven staff from Korowai Manaaki have now been stood down, as Oranga Tamariki officials are under fire over a number of incidents including fighting and alleged sexual misconduct from staff.

She said her sons had told her the boys were able to "fight until they drop", before any of the staff would step in.

"They wait until you're on the ground kind of thing, bleeding before they will stop them. I’ve been seeing this kind of stuff for years now," the mum said.

She believes the fighting happens because they have nothing else to do.

"Why are they bored? Do they not have programs in there for them to be doing? For them to be constantly fighting each other?

"I don't get it, because they have been involved in assaulting young boys and severely injuring them."

Yesterday, Oranga Tamariki's Deputy Chief Executive Tusha Penny told Breakfast the organisation is "welcoming more information" to come to the table.

"We want people to come forward. I will give a personal assurance. I have been in the residences for two weeks. In the last seven days, I've been on site on the ground for four of those days. I've spoken to the education staff that are there. It was really heartening to hear how much they love our people," she said.