More staff stood down after 'similar' OT facility fight incident

The Children's Minister has revealed a fight filmed at an Oranga Tamariki youth justice facility is not the only one to occur in recent times.

Damning footage, filmed in June, shows teenagers being egged on in an MMA-style fight at Korowai Manaaki in South Auckland.

Speaking to Breakfast, Kelvin Davis said he was aware of at least one other incident "of a similar nature" had taken place in which another four staff members were stood down.

"I'm aware of one other incident, if there are more, like I say, I want them to come out. This is not something we want to hide. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and we want to expose any poor practice that's going on in our residences."

He added: "The punishment is being in those places, those places should not add to the trauma of those people's lives."

Pressed by Jenny-May Clarkson, Davis conceded that another incident "had been dealt with in a similar way".

"I believe the same thing happened, that staff were stood down, I think there might have been four as well," he said.

Davis said he couldn't confirm if it happened before or after the incident in June, but said the important thing is these issues are dealt with.

He says closing these facilities is not the answer.

Just days ago a group of youths escaped onto the roof of the same residence. Four staff were stood down as police investigate.

"Clearly the footage is disturbing, and the fact there are staff members there who are encouraging the fighting is unacceptable. They were stood down the day that this came to light by Oranga Tamariki which is the right thing to do," Davis said.

The minister says there was cause for concern over issues which is why former police commissioner Mike Bush has been tasked with leading a review into youth justice facilities.

"His mandate is to go out to flush out all the problems and to fix them."

It comes after inappropriate sexual behaviour allegations against two staff last month.

Oranga Tamariki responds: 'This is unacceptable'

A fight at an Oranga Tamariki youth justice facility in Auckland (Source: Newshub)

In response to concerns being raised over incidents within Oranga Tamariki youth facilities, the organisation's Deputy Chief Executive Tusha Penny says the video showing violence is "totally unacceptable".

She said the incident came to their attention on June 21 when action was taken immediately, however, the fight took place on June 16.

"On the 21st, it was sent from someone into a site manager in Tāmaki Makaurau, the site manager has sent it into national office on that same day, on that same day it was given to police."

Penny said a criminal investigation is ongoing.

She was unsure if the four staff were stood down over the incident were still getting paid, but believed it was likely they would be.

Asked if she could confirm allegations that staff were encouraging the fights, Penny said she couldn't rule it out.

"From looking at the video myself, from seeing no action taken by staff who are working there, from seeing a staff member who was filming it, I think that says it all, that says it all.

"There was no attempt by staff to stop it, that is unacceptable."

Penny advised she was, like Davis, aware of other instances of a similar nature taking place recently.

"There have been several incidents bought to our attention of which 11 staff out of Korowai Manaaki have been removed from having any involvement whatsoever with children and young people."

Just days ago, a group of youths escaped onto the roof of the same residence.

Penny was questioned about concerns that some of the youths who went onto a roof were believed to have physical injuries.

"Yes, we have had knowledge that young people have been harmed there and they will be investigated, they are being investigated."

Penny said work is underway to make changes and people are encouraged to bring forward their concerns to a "triage table", set up to look at allegations and complaints relating to anything that could cause harm to young people.

"We are welcoming more information to come to that table," she said.

Responding to concerns that whānau are "too scared" to come forward and make complaints themselves, Penny said Oranga Tamariki is ensuring a reporting line is set up which encourages people to speak up.

"We want people to come forward. I will give a personal assurance. I have been in the residences for two weeks. In the last seven days, I've been on site on the ground for four of those days. I've spoken to the education staff that are there. It was really heartening to hear how much they love our people.

"We have got good staff there as well. But we need to take this seriously and we are. If anyone knows something, they need to come through. We will action it, this is unacceptable."

Regarding whether the issues can be fixed, Penny said she believes they can.

"We have to stop any form of behaviour from these individuals who come into this organisation which is a privilege, to serve New Zealand and serve these young people who absolutely are complex and challenging, we've got to draw a line and we've drawn it," she said.

"We welcome more allegations, we welcome people having the truth."