Meet the teen who's taken every bus, train and ferry route in Akl

An Auckland teen has achieved something remarkable, travelling across his city using all bus, train and ferry routes.

While many see public transport as a tool to get to work or a big event, few use it for pleasure — aside from 15-year-old Isaac Lee Sang.

A public transport lover, Isaac set himself the impressive goal of covering Auckland's entire public transport network, a colourful 187 routes.

"It's something I do in every part of my life," he said.

"I have a tendency to do a lot, as much as I can in as short of amount of time as possible."

Isaac Lee Sang at Smales Farm station on Auckland's North Shore. (Source: 1News)

It took him just over a year to achieve his goal, but he didn't do it alone. Mum Verity Vincent joined him for most bus rides but wasn't allowed onboard.

"So my role in this was to travel and follow behind in the car," she laughed.

"There were some hairy moments, almost running red lights just to keep up with this bus."

But to her, a couple of sleepless nights are a small price to pay for Isaac's dream.

"When he has his mind set on something, when he has an interest in something, he puts 100% in. He wants to learn everything about it."

Now, Isaac's considering checking out what other cities have to offer.

"I think what i'll do is do something with the Hamilton buses and trains.

"They don't have a lot of bus routes compared to Auckland."

He thinks Auckland could "do a bit better" when it comes to public transport though.

"Especially when we are simplifying the network."

