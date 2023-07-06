World
Mark Zuckerberg posts first tweet in 11 years as Threads launches

2:44pm
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. (Source: 1News)

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in 11 years today, a jibe at his tech-rival Elon Musk.

It comes as Zuckerberg's Threads app launched in New Zealand today.

The app is seen as a direct competitor to Musk's Twitter, offering a text based version of Meta's Instagram platform.

Zuckerberg ended his Twitter silence this afternoon by posting a popular Spider-man meme referencing the similarities between Threads and Twitter.

Musk and Zuckerberg's rivalry hit headlines again recently as the pair seemingly agreed to square off in the UFC octagon.

UFC boss Dana White gave the outlandish prospect more weight after announcing he has talked to the pair about making it happen.

"Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White told TMZ late last month.

White thinks it could be the most lucrative fight of all time.

"The biggest fight of all time was Floyd and Conor, I just think it triples that — it triples what that did, there's no limit on what that thing can make," White said.

Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts. The Facebook founder posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament in May.

