Entertainment
1News

'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

43 mins ago
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg (Source: 1News)

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are "dead serious" about fighting each other, according to UFC boss Dana White.

It comes after the two tech-billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off in a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week.

White has given the outlandish prospect more weight after announcing he has talked to the pair about making it happen.

"Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White told TMZ today.

White thinks it could be the most lucrative fight of all time.

"The biggest fight of all time was Floyd and Conor, I just think it triples that -- it triples what that did, there's no limit on what that thing can make," said White.

It all started when Musk, who owns Twitter, responded to a tweet about Meta reportedly preparing to release a new Twitter rival called Threads. He took a dig about the world becoming "exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options" — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg's jiu jitsu training.

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk later wrote.

Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms, soon responded — and appeared to agree to Musk's proposal.

"Send me location," Zuckerberg wrote on an Instagram story, which showed a screenshot of Musk's tweet alongside another user's response urging the Twitter owner to "start training".

Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts. The Facebook founder posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament last month.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaFacebookBoxing

SHARE ME

More Stories

Canadian Senate passes bill requiring Google, Meta to pay for news

Canadian Senate passes bill requiring Google, Meta to pay for news

The bill was passed amid a standoff between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and Silicon Valley tech giants.

1:55pm

Man invades Pierce Brosnan's home after using neighbour's yard as toilet

Man invades Pierce Brosnan's home after using neighbour's yard as toilet

The intruder used the 007 star's laundry room to "wash up", before fleeing the property when confronted by police.

Thu, Jun 22

Kesha 'nearly died in January' after freezing her eggs

Kesha 'nearly died in January' after freezing her eggs

Wed, Jun 21

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

Wed, Jun 21

Bruce Willis pictured for first time holding new granddaughter

Bruce Willis pictured for first time holding new granddaughter

Tue, Jun 20

A$AP Rocky sparks controversy by smoking beside pregnant Rihanna

A$AP Rocky sparks controversy by smoking beside pregnant Rihanna

Tue, Jun 20

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Auckland Grammar won't let students buy single tickets to school ball

Auckland Grammar won't let students buy single tickets to school ball

6 mins ago

Exclusive: 8300 arrests made in first year of major gang crackdown

5:20

Exclusive: 8300 arrests made in first year of major gang crackdown

18 mins ago

Brisbane mother confesses to trying to kill baby daughter

Brisbane mother confesses to trying to kill baby daughter

43 mins ago

'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

2:07

'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

50 mins ago

Suspected Russian diplomat squatting on vetoed Canberra embassy site

Suspected Russian diplomat squatting on vetoed Canberra embassy site

5:56pm

Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD

Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD
1
2
3
4
5
6