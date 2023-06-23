'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are "dead serious" about fighting each other, according to UFC boss Dana White.

It comes after the two tech-billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off in a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week.

White has given the outlandish prospect more weight after announcing he has talked to the pair about making it happen.

"Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White told TMZ today.

White thinks it could be the most lucrative fight of all time.

"The biggest fight of all time was Floyd and Conor, I just think it triples that -- it triples what that did, there's no limit on what that thing can make," said White.

It all started when Musk, who owns Twitter, responded to a tweet about Meta reportedly preparing to release a new Twitter rival called Threads. He took a dig about the world becoming "exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options" — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg's jiu jitsu training.

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk later wrote.

Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms, soon responded — and appeared to agree to Musk's proposal.

"Send me location," Zuckerberg wrote on an Instagram story, which showed a screenshot of Musk's tweet alongside another user's response urging the Twitter owner to "start training".

Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts. The Facebook founder posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament last month.