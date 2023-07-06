Luxon calls Labour's election strategy 'sad and pathetic'

Christopher Luxon called Labour's election strategy "sad and pathetic" today as the 100 day countdown to the election ticked over.

National's leader wasn't pulling any punches at a campaign stop in Taupō addressing party faithful at the Great Lake Centre.

During media questioning after the address, Luxon was asked if he thought Labour was targeting him in its campaigning.

"The Labour Party is clearly targeting you and making you out to be a threat to women's rights, what do you say to that?" he was asked.

"The Labour Party is coming after me that has been their election campaign strategy," Luxon replied.

"I think the reason they are doing that is they don't have a record to run on, they don't have new ideas to take our great country forward so they make it personal about me."

He then attempted to turn up the heat on his political rivals.

"I think it's a pretty sad and pathetic strategy, but I understand how it is they've got there."

Luxon added he could take "as much as they can throw at me" in the months leading up to the election.

It comes as Luxon last month sought to squash political attacks he would be a step back for women's rights in New Zealand when appearing on Q+A with Jack Tame.

Luxon told Tame he would resign should access to abortion become more restricted if he becomes the prime minister after October's election.

Tame asked: "As prime minister, if access to abortion is restricted in any way under your leadership, do you pledge to resign?"

Luxon emphatically responded with a single word: "Yes."