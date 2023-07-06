Politics
1News

Luxon calls Labour's election strategy 'sad and pathetic'

10 mins ago

Christopher Luxon called Labour's election strategy "sad and pathetic" today as the 100 day countdown to the election ticked over.

National's leader wasn't pulling any punches at a campaign stop in Taupō addressing party faithful at the Great Lake Centre.

During media questioning after the address, Luxon was asked if he thought Labour was targeting him in its campaigning.

"The Labour Party is clearly targeting you and making you out to be a threat to women's rights, what do you say to that?" he was asked.

"The Labour Party is coming after me that has been their election campaign strategy," Luxon replied.

"I think the reason they are doing that is they don't have a record to run on, they don't have new ideas to take our great country forward so they make it personal about me."

He then attempted to turn up the heat on his political rivals.

"I think it's a pretty sad and pathetic strategy, but I understand how it is they've got there."

Luxon added he could take "as much as they can throw at me" in the months leading up to the election.

It comes as Luxon last month sought to squash political attacks he would be a step back for women's rights in New Zealand when appearing on Q+A with Jack Tame.

Luxon told Tame he would resign should access to abortion become more restricted if he becomes the prime minister after October's election.

Tame asked: "As prime minister, if access to abortion is restricted in any way under your leadership, do you pledge to resign?"

Luxon emphatically responded with a single word: "Yes."

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Doctors welcome Nats' med school but competing university opposed

Doctors welcome Nats' med school but competing university opposed

The University of Auckland says another med school is "unnecessary".

5:04pm

2:52

John Campbell on OT youth justice: 'Most of us will never meet kids this broken'

John Campbell on OT youth justice: 'Most of us will never meet kids this broken'

Young people are placed in Oranga Tamariki youth justice facilities because of criminal behaviour, but also, to keep them safe from the harm that has made them broken and lost, writes TVNZ’s chief correspondent.

Wed, Jul 5

0:08

NZ can't arrest its way out of the gang problem, science chief warns

NZ can't arrest its way out of the gang problem, science chief warns

Wed, Jul 5

Over 6300 healthcare workers join NZ's workforce - Little

Over 6300 healthcare workers join NZ's workforce - Little

Tue, Jul 4

2:38

PM says he has confidence in Kiri Allan despite allegation

PM says he has confidence in Kiri Allan despite allegation

Tue, Jul 4

10:06

Govt's plan to increase nursing students cautiously welcomed

Govt's plan to increase nursing students cautiously welcomed

Mon, Jul 3

2:06

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Luxon calls Labour's election strategy 'sad and pathetic'

0:42

Luxon calls Labour's election strategy 'sad and pathetic'

16 mins ago

Toxic South Africa gas leak kills 16 people, including 3 children

Toxic South Africa gas leak kills 16 people, including 3 children

24 mins ago

Parents should learn more about 'incredibly common virus' - doctors

Parents should learn more about 'incredibly common virus' - doctors

57 mins ago

8 roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours in US

0:16

8 roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours in US

2:57pm

The Ashes: Bowling attacks reloaded for third Test at Headingley

The Ashes: Bowling attacks reloaded for third Test at Headingley

2:44pm

Mark Zuckerberg posts first tweet in 11 years as Threads launches

Mark Zuckerberg posts first tweet in 11 years as Threads launches
1
2
3
4
5
6