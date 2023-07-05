Politics
1News

Crime needs 'sticks' as well as 'carrots' - Luxon

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
2:52pm
National leader Christopher Luxon.

National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

Christopher Luxon says the approach to crime needs "not just carrots" but also "sticks".

It comes as the National leader this morning rejected a new report into gangs in New Zealand by the Prime Minister's chief science advisor Juliet Gerrard.

The report said reducing gang harm required tackling underlying socio-economic issues, including inequity, intergenerational trauma, housing and family violence.

It also said evidence suggested "scared-straight" or "boot camp approaches" were ineffective, and "a zero-tolerance style of policing builds distrust... it creates alienation and dislocation from communities and risks fuelling gang membership".

At Waikato University today, Luxon said a National Government would work on the causes of crime "through Bill English's thinking, called social investment".

"That’s a big priority for us, we’re going to work on those long-term challenges and that social deprivation that often is a driver and leads into a life of crime.

“But at the same time, you’ve got to be able to have not just carrots, you also have to have sticks.

“The message from this soft-on-crime Government has been this is permissible activity.

“Gangs are not nice people. They want all the rights of being Kiwis but they’re not prepared to take the responsibilities of being Kiwis. They peddle in misery.

“We are going to be tough on gangs.”

That included policies to ban gang patches in public places, giving police special powers to break up gangs in public places and making gang membership an aggravating factor in sentencing, he said.

He said National’s policy was evidence-based, not reactionary, and he planned to “go through and read [the report] properly”.

ACT justice spokeswoman Nicole McKee did not accept the report's contention that colonisation played a role in gang membership.

ACT MP Nicole McKee.

ACT MP Nicole McKee. (Source: Getty)

“[The] report on gangs blames colonisation, crime against gang members, and the idea that society has rejected them.

“The process of colonisation ended in the late 1800s. Yet according to this report gangs didn’t start emerging until the 1950s. Why the huge time lag? If the two are linked, gangs should have appeared much earlier. It’s just another excuse for bad behaviour.

“Elsewhere, the report labels gang members victims of crime and says they’ve been rejected by society. There’s no call for gangs to take responsibility for the fact they’re terrorising communities.

“The report attempts to claim that if only the authorities are nice to gangs and treat them as friends, they'll start being nice back. But Labour has subjected New Zealanders to a real-world experiment and gangs don't improve their behaviour; in fact they get worse.

“Massive changes in education, welfare, and the economy are required. The education system doesn’t educate people, the welfare system rewards idleness, the economy isn’t producing enough jobs or high enough wages, and the justice system isn’t arresting enough gang members. It’s no wonder people are attracted to gangs under those conditions."

New ZealandPoliticsCrime and JusticeSocial Issues

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man charged with murder after Hamilton woman dies in hospital

Man charged with murder after Hamilton woman dies in hospital

Police were called to reports of an assault at a Kahikatea Drive property on Saturday night.

12 mins ago

South Island man accused of sexually assaulting six girls

South Island man accused of sexually assaulting six girls

The man, who faces a total of 16 charges, was granted interim name suppression this week.

2:19pm

Man arrested over theft of 26 Lego sets from Auckland store

Man arrested over theft of 26 Lego sets from Auckland store

1:53pm

John Campbell on OT youth justice: 'Most of us will never meet kids this broken'

John Campbell on OT youth justice: 'Most of us will never meet kids this broken'

12:53pm

0:08

Luxon speaks to media about new medical school plan

Luxon speaks to media about new medical school plan

11:23am

National pledges to establish third medical school in Hamilton

National pledges to establish third medical school in Hamilton

11:15am

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Silver Ferns unveil Netball World Cup dress named Manawarau

Silver Ferns unveil Netball World Cup dress named Manawarau

12 mins ago

Man charged with murder after Hamilton woman dies in hospital

Man charged with murder after Hamilton woman dies in hospital

26 mins ago

Full of dribble: Wayne Brown shows off football skills

0:48

Full of dribble: Wayne Brown shows off football skills

44 mins ago

Claim Becker went to extreme lengths to hide horse from debt collector

Claim Becker went to extreme lengths to hide horse from debt collector

57 mins ago

Invercargill civic leader quits after blowing on woman's neck

Invercargill civic leader quits after blowing on woman's neck

3:40pm

US Subway in trouble after joking about Titan sub tragedy

US Subway in trouble after joking about Titan sub tragedy
1
2
3
4
5
6