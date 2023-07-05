New Zealand
Public tip, 'mystery shop' sees 677 Auckland WoFs revoked

By Lucy Anderson, Digital Reporter
41 mins ago
MTA says it will support the vehicle owners who've had their WoF revoked.

MTA says it will support the vehicle owners who've had their WoF revoked.

Waka Kotahi said a "mystery shop" confirmed an Auckland auto mechanics was unlawfully issuing WoFs to vehicles.

A "non-certified inspector" at Newmarket Auto Repairs issued nearly 700 WoFs in the last 10 months.

The business is now under investigation.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson told 1News they were contacted by a member of the public who believed a vehicle inspector assigned to an Newmarket Auto Repairs had left the country but the business was allegedly using his authority code to enter the inspections into the WoF online system.

"Our inquiries confirmed that the inspector had left New Zealand in December 2022 and had not returned. We completed a mystery shop to confirm the activity and discovered the information was correct.

Newmarket Auto Repairs is still advertising its WoF service.

Newmarket Auto Repairs is still advertising its WoF service.

"We acted immediately and suspended Newmarket Auto Repairs and the vehicle inspector’s authority.

"The WoFs were unlawfully issued.

"This case is still under investigation, and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

On Monday, The Motor Trade Association (MTA) said it would support the 677 vehicle owners who've had their WoF revoked by Waka Kotahi.

MTA chief executive Lee Marshall: "MTA is extremely disappointed that one of our members has broken our rules and Code of Ethics, and misled and inconvenienced so many vehicle owners."

Newmarket Auto Repairs has been contacted for comment.

New ZealandTransportAuckland

