Five lucky Lotto players shared the first division prize tonight, each taking home $200,000.

The winning numbers were: 09, 23, 24, 25, 30, 34 Bonus 10 Powerball 05.

The winning Strike numbers were: 30, 24, 34, 25. No one won Strike's top prize and it will roll over.

It comes as one Christchurch player won $33.5 million in Wednesday's Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning ticket for that draw was sold at Fresh Choice, Merivale.