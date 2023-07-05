Longtime coach Shane Jurgensen leaving Black Caps for Firebirds

Shane Jurgensen has announced he is stepping away from the Black Caps' management after this year's Cricket World Cup although Kiwi fans need not worry about his next job taking him away from New Zealand cricket.

The Black Caps bowling coach confirmed his intention to move on from the national side in November to take up the role of Wellington Firebirds head coach.

Jurgensen will leave as the team's longest serving coach with a combined 10 years in the position after returning to the side in 2016.

Since rejoining the Black Caps, the side has risen to No.1 in the world in all three formats at one point or another, appeared in two T20 World Cup semi-finals (2016 & 2022) and a final (2021), an ODI World Cup Final in 2019 and claimed a memorable victory in the inaugural World Test Championship Final in 2021.

Along the way, he has helped develop a formidable stable of bowlers including pacemen Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne, along with spinners Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jurgensen said the decision to move on wasn't easy.

"It has truly been a privilege to be part of this team for nearly a quarter of my life," Jurgensen reflected.

"I have seen Tim Southee and Trent Boult as teenagers in 2008 and watched them grow into adults, husbands and fathers.

"This team has meant so much to me and all I have ever wanted to do was make a contribution to help and support our people to become the best version of themselves.

"The Black Caps is a special environment which I will dearly miss, but I will leave with so many fond memories and lifelong friends."

Looking to his new job, Jurgensen said the thought of being a full-time head coach, as well as the chance to be with his family more, helped his decision.

Shane Jurgensen poses with the Black Caps bowling unit after winning the India Test Series in 2020. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

"New Zealand is a place my family now calls home and we're all looking forward to being able to spend more time together.

"To be joining such an important and historic organisation in Cricket Wellington is really exciting and I can't wait for the challenges ahead.

"The Firebirds have many talented cricketers, an impressive pathway system and a fantastic home ground in the Basin Reserve."

Black Caps pace-bowler Matt Henry said Jurgensen would be missed for a number of reasons.

"Shane's been an integral part of the group for such a long time and the bowling group in particular have experienced so many special memories and moments with him," Henry said.

"He's obviously a fantastic bowling coach and someone that I've learned a lot from and enjoyed working with immensely.

"Jurgo's such a fun and energetic guy, always buzzing around marking the run-ups and having a laugh — we'll definitely miss that big smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We also can't forget about his wife Vanessa's baking, which Shane would bring on tour and surprise us with at the bowlers meetings.

"We're excited for Jurgo to take up a head coaching job and we'll look forward to seeing him around the cricket scene."

Jurgensen will officially start his role as Wellington men's coach on November 21.