Sewage-flooded couple find a Fair Go fix with Watercare

Aaron Meek had been waking with alarm every time it rains hard, but last week he woke to a downpour, then rolled over and went back to sleep peacefully.
Watercare boosted an offer to provide a short-term fix to a nasty problem at the family home in Blockhouse Bay.
"
In heavy downpours, raw sewage blew back from the public pipes and erupted up from the gully traps, strewing faecal matter, toilet paper and period products over the lawns and into the house.
To date, Watercare has spent $2300 cleaning and disinfecting after the incidents.
It had proposed a short-term fix, with a catch.
It would install a one-way valve on the private part of the drain leading to the public sewer, but the family would then own that and be responsible for upkeep and repairs.
Wife Nicole Brooke-Cowden was adamant:
"W
Watercare has investigated and says the drains and public sewers are working as intended.
Watercare chief operations officer Mark Bourne says the problem arises from major rainfall events and is made worse by houses uphill allowing roof water to run into the sewer system and overload it, causing the blow-backs.
It's prompted a public plea to all home owners from Bourne.
"T
Watercare confirmed one device had been repaired after an incident while another had been fitted to a public section of pipe to help a private property — all at Watercare's cost.
Mark Bourne then visited the couple in Blockhouse Bay to see the extra drainage they'd laid to prevent flooding and heard how they face a massive increase in insurance premiums after the blackwater incident.
Bourne has since written to the couple expressing his sympathy and improving the offer of a free valve by undertaking that Watercare would also repair that valve if it failed and left another filthy mess.
The couple would only need to check the valve themselves before any major storm strikes.
He says the lesson he learned was that peace comes from persistence.
"I
SHARE ME