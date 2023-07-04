Entertainment
K-pop boy band P1Harmony heading to New Zealand this year

12:03pm
General tickets for their New Zealand showcase will go on sale on July 6.

General tickets for their New Zealand showcase will go on sale on July 6.

K-pop boy band P1Harmony are heading to New Zealand later this year.

They will perform on September 24 at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

The six-member group, composed of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob, launched onto the scene with their EP Disharmony: Stand Out in 2020.

P1Harmony previously toured the United States early last year, with tickets selling out in just 30 minutes.

This year, they released their 6th album Harmony: All In and completed their second US tour.

They'll be hoping to keep building on their momentum after being praised as one of the most dynamic and exciting K-pop groups.



