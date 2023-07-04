New Zealand
1News

Iconic canine Hairy Maclary celebrates a big birthday

7:37pm

Dogs made their way to an Auckland library today to celebrate the 40th birthday of iconic canine Hairy Maclary.

For 40 years, Hairy Maclary has been entertaining kids and bigger kids across the world.

Stories of the badly behaved dog going on adventures with his friends have captivated young and old for decades.

He's the creation of Kiwi author and literary royalty Lynley Dodd.

"I have to pinch myself when these things happen. It is extraordinary. It feels like 40 years mind you," Dodd laughed.

But the book almost never happened.

In the early 1980s, she was working on another project when her publisher told her to come up with a new idea.

"It was panic stations really because writers don't usually think of things quite so quickly, but luckily in my ideas book there was a little piece of paper which had the beginnings of Hairy Maclary on it. So I thought well in order to get one done at all I better get going on this one."

The stories have since captured the imagination of kids all around the world.

More than 11 million copies have been sold, with translations in several languages, including te reo Māori.

The book has been picked up by several notable figures, including Queen Camilla and Jacinda Ardern — there was even a play.

"I think it is a combination of things that make it an enduring classic," Auckland Library's James Dunning said.

"There is the amazing art, everybody loves animals, and there's the beautiful illustrations of cats and dogs and birds, all sorts of different creatures. But also there's the wonderful rhythm to it, so it makes it really fun to read."

Publisher Penguin House is now on the hunt for a Hairy Maclary lookalike or a dog that would fit in with his gang of ruffians.

The author herself gets the final say.

"I can't wait to go through those because it's hilarious looking at the photos," Dodd said.

Meanwhile, the books are on display as part of the birthday celebrations.

The old classics are just as popular today.

"As soon as we set them up, some of them are gone already," Dunning said.

"We've got some of the classics, like Hairy Maclary's Bone, or my favourite when I was little, Hairy Maclary's caterwaul caper."

New ZealandAucklandAnimalsArts and Culture

SHARE ME

More Stories

Are shoes for dogs a good idea?

Are shoes for dogs a good idea?

It's an emerging trend in the fashion forward, but do our pooches need a pair?

17 mins ago

3:21

Māori and Moriori place names maps launched

Māori and Moriori place names maps launched

The New Zealand Geographic Board has launched a new set of tangata whenua place names maps.

2:24pm

Man missing for months, last seen at West Auckland address

Man missing for months, last seen at West Auckland address

1:50pm

'Near riots': Fury as Fullers raises Waiheke Island ferry prices

'Near riots': Fury as Fullers raises Waiheke Island ferry prices

9:08am

Sewage-flooded couple find a Fair Go fix with Watercare

Sewage-flooded couple find a Fair Go fix with Watercare

5:40am

3:19

Older man dies in house fire in Auckland's Glen Eden

Older man dies in house fire in Auckland's Glen Eden

Mon, Jul 3

0:21

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

AI chat bots can now write in te reo Māori

2:21

AI chat bots can now write in te reo Māori

17 mins ago

Are shoes for dogs a good idea?

3:21

Are shoes for dogs a good idea?

23 mins ago

Companies filing for liquidation up 35% year-on-year

2:09

Companies filing for liquidation up 35% year-on-year

7:50pm

A closer look at some of the foods going to waste in Aotearoa

2:00

A closer look at some of the foods going to waste in Aotearoa

7:37pm

Iconic canine Hairy Maclary celebrates a big birthday

2:23

Iconic canine Hairy Maclary celebrates a big birthday

7:22pm

Police looking for ute driver after Greytown hit-and-run

Police looking for ute driver after Greytown hit-and-run
1
2
3
4
5
6