Named and shamed: 8 PwC partners leave amid tax scandal

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
12 mins ago
A PwC building in Melbourne.

A PwC building in Melbourne. (Source: istock.com)

PwC Australia says eight partners have exited or are in the process of being removed over a tax scandal which has seen the consultancy firm's operations thrown into the spotlight.

The Australian arm of the prominent company is under investigation by the Australian Federal Police over its former head of international tax Peter Collins.

In 2013 he signed a confidentiality document with the Australian Treasury to assist in consultations over new anti-avoidance tax laws being drawn up.

However, information was shared with fellow PwC partners and according to an interim report to the Australian Senate put "at risk AUD$180 million (NZ$197 million) per year of tax to be paid to Australia".

Up until now, the company has been hesitant to name other staff and partners caught up in the scandal.

Though, in a statement today, PwC Australia confirmed, "Peter Konidaris and Eddy Moussa have exited the PwC partnership because their actions failed to meet their professional responsibilities.

"For similar reasons, Richard Gregg has been given notice of PwC Australia's findings against him and a process has started under the Partnership Agreement to remove him from the partnership."

The company also says Pete Calleja and Sean Gregory have exited partnership for failing to adequately exercise their expected leadership or governance responsibilities.

Peter van Dongen, Wayne Plummer and retiring chief executive Tom Seymour have also been given notice of PwC Australia's findings against them for similar reasons.

