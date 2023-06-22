Business
1News

PwC made a 'calculated breach of trust' - report

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
53 mins ago
A PwC building in Melbourne.

A PwC building in Melbourne. (Source: istock.com)

An interim report into the PwC tax scandal says the company engaged in a "calculated breach of trust".

PwC is under fire for using confidential information from the Australian government to help its clients avoid new tax laws.

The Australian arm of the consultancy firm is under investigation by the Australian Federal Police over its former head of international tax Peter Collins.

In 2013 he signed a confidentiality document with the Australian Treasury to assist in consultations over new anti-avoidance tax laws being drawn up.

However, information was shared with fellow PwC partners and according to an interim report to the Australian Senate put "at risk AUD$180 million (NZ$197 million) per year of tax to be paid to Australia".

The report recommends that PwC be "open and honest with the Australian Parliament and people" by naming the full list of staff and personnel involved in the scandal.

PwC has so far stood down nine unnamed partners and named four staffers who received confidential information.

