Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Mick Jagger reportedly engaged to Melanie Hamrick

54 mins ago
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick spotted in London in 2019.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick spotted in London in 2019. (Source: Getty)

Mick Jagger is reportedly engaged to Melanie Hamrick.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 79, and the former ballet dancer, 36, sparked speculation Mick had popped the question when his partner was seen wearing a ring on that finger, however, she laughed off the rumours claiming it was just a promise ring.

However, now an insider has claimed the couple - who have son Deveraux, six, together - are engaged after a trip to New York, but have no plans to walk down the aisle.

A source told The Mirror: “Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick. She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understands them to be engaged and are thrilled.”

Melanie - who has been dating the music legend since 2014 - admitted the pair are like "horny teenagers".

Asked about the ring, Melanie told People magazine: "I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes.

"But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

But the 36-year-old author is unsure if she even wants to get married at all.

She said of the idea of walking down the aisle: "I don’t know. I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."

Melanie and Mick previously worked together on the 2019 ballet 'Porte Rouge', with the dancer selecting music from the Stones' back catalogue and arranging the choreography.

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger attend the 2023 American Ballet Theatre.

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger attend the 2023 American Ballet Theatre. (Source: Getty)

While they "had a lot of fun working on it" and she would "definitely" work with the 'Paint It Black' singer again in the future, Melanie prefers to keep their careers "separate".

She explained: "I've been keeping work separate. For me personally, I prefer that because then it's kind of fun," she says. "We are in such similar careers, to keep it separate is better.

"You're working with the person all day, and then you're with them at night. It's like, too much of each other. And then it's nice to have outside opinions, someone that isn't in it with you. They can give you really solid advice. So I prefer the separation from work."

Melanie prefers to keep her personal life as private as possible and tries not to post too much of her son on social media.

She said: "If we didn’t have social media, then no one would know anything about your life. So I guess it's, why don't we keep it as it would be if there wasn’t social media and share the things that you want to share.

"I like that approach. I think what goes on in someone's home is private."

Mick has seven other children from four different relationships.

He was married once to Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias from 1971 to 1978.

The Satisfaction hitmaker has also had relationships with the likes of model-and-actress Jerry Hall, 67, from 1977 to 1999, and the late model-turned-stylist L'Wren Scott, from 2001 until her death in 2014.

EntertainmentNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Madonna was trying to 'keep up with dancers fraction of her age’

Madonna was trying to 'keep up with dancers fraction of her age’

The 64-year-old was hospitalised with a “serious bacterial infection” last week.

Sat, Jul 1

Hollywood's actors may join its writers on strike

Hollywood's actors may join its writers on strike

So what effect could the combined strikes have for viewers?

Sat, Jul 1

7:59

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine actor, dies at 89

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine actor, dies at 89

Sat, Jul 1

Kevin Costner says ex wants $400k in child support for plastic surgery

Kevin Costner says ex wants $400k in child support for plastic surgery

Fri, Jun 30

Madonna 'strenuously rehearsing' 12 hours a day before ICU stay

Madonna 'strenuously rehearsing' 12 hours a day before ICU stay

Thu, Jun 29

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy via surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy via surrogate

Thu, Jun 29

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Youths off roof after 34-hour standoff at justice facility

Youths off roof after 34-hour standoff at justice facility

12 mins ago

The Ashes: Australia win 2nd Test amid boos on spicy final day

The Ashes: Australia win 2nd Test amid boos on spicy final day

34 mins ago

Nigel Latta: The changing face of intergenerational wealth

Nigel Latta: The changing face of intergenerational wealth

54 mins ago

Mick Jagger reportedly engaged to Melanie Hamrick

Mick Jagger reportedly engaged to Melanie Hamrick

5:00am

Good Sorts: Meet the Auckland man pitching in with local pups

2:15

Good Sorts: Meet the Auckland man pitching in with local pups

9:45pm

Icy conditions close part of Desert Road near Taupō

Icy conditions close part of Desert Road near Taupō
1
2
3
4
5
6