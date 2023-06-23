Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Mick Jagger gifts partner Melanie Hamrick a promise ring

2:50pm
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick spotted in London in 2019.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick spotted in London in 2019. (Source: Getty)

Sir Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick are like "horny teenagers" and she insisted the diamond she has been sporting on her left hand is just a promise ring.

The Rolling Stones frontman has been dating the former ballerina since 2014 and while the First Position writer - who has son Deveraux, six, with the rocker - has recently been sporting a huge diamond on her ring finger, she dismissed speculation they are engaged and insisted it is just a "promise ring".

Asked about the ring, Melanie told People magazine: "I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes.

"But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

But the 36-year-old author is unsure if she even wants to get married at all.

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger attend the 2023 American Ballet Theatre.

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger attend the 2023 American Ballet Theatre. (Source: Getty)

She said of the idea of walking down the aisle: "I don’t know. I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."

Melanie and Mick previously worked together on 2019 ballet Porte Rouge, with the dancer selecting music from the Rolling Stones' back catalogue and arranging the choreography.

While they "had a lot of fun working on it" and she would "definitely" work with the Paint It Black singer again in the future, Melanie prefers to keep their careers "separate".

She explained: "I've been keeping work separate. For me personally, I prefer that because then it's kind of fun," she says.

"We are in such similar careers, to keep it separate is better.

"You're working with the person all day, and then you're with them at night. It's like, too much of each other. And then it's nice to have outside opinions, someone that isn't in it with you. They can give you really solid advice. So I prefer the separation from work."

Melanie prefers to keep her personal life as private as possible and tries not to post too much of her son on social media.

She said: "If we didn’t have social media, then no one would know anything about your life. So I guess it's, why don't we keep it as it would be if there wasn’t social media and share the things that you want to share.

"I like that approach. I think what goes on in someone's home is private."

EntertainmentUK and EuropeMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pink Floyd album gets planetarium treatment in Dunedin

Pink Floyd album gets planetarium treatment in Dunedin

Otago Museum's planetarium is combining psychedelic art and space with music from The Dark Side of the Moon.

Thu, Jun 22

3:48

Stan Walker to headline TVNZ's 2023 Matariki extravaganza

Stan Walker to headline TVNZ's 2023 Matariki extravaganza

Purapura Whetū - Stars of Matariki will see Te Reo Tataki (TVNZ) and TikTok partner up to bring together musicians and performers for a night of live waiata.

Wed, Jun 21

4:40

Taylor Swift announces Aus tour, Kiwi fans miffed as NZ misses out

Taylor Swift announces Aus tour, Kiwi fans miffed as NZ misses out

Wed, Jun 21

A$AP Rocky sparks controversy by smoking beside pregnant Rihanna

A$AP Rocky sparks controversy by smoking beside pregnant Rihanna

Tue, Jun 20

Watch: American Idol star Iam Tongi performs soulful Tongan hymn

Watch: American Idol star Iam Tongi performs soulful Tongan hymn

Tue, Jun 20

0:30

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian 'overwhelmed with gratitude'

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian 'overwhelmed with gratitude'

Tue, Jun 20

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Inside Parliament: Please accept my resignation

Inside Parliament: Please accept my resignation

21 mins ago

Vern Cotter set to replace Leon MacDonald as new Blues coach

Vern Cotter set to replace Leon MacDonald as new Blues coach

34 mins ago

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

44 mins ago

US man gets 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

US man gets 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

4:00pm

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

3:55pm

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer
1
2
3
4
5
6