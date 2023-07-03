$2.4 million for mental health support for farmers

The Government has pledged at least $2.4 million to support the mental health of farmers and growers in cyclone and flood-affected areas.

The funding will go towards Rural Support trusts in Northland, Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel, and the East Coast in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Rural Communities Minister Kieran McAnulty said there had been a "challenging start" to 2023, with Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding in the North Island.

“During those significant weather events, the Rural Support Trust stepped up to provide critical response and recovery services to affected farmers, growers, and rural communities.

“Recovery efforts in these regions are ongoing and increased demand for wellbeing support is likely to continue, placing additional demand on Rural Support Trusts.”

The Rural Support Trust is a collective of 14 regional trusts which deliver free and confidential assistance to farmers and growers facing personal, financial, or climate-related challenges.

McAnulty said the $2.4m package included $517,000 in baseline funding for Rural Support trusts and an additional $1.9 million to "support recovery efforts from the North Island weather events".

“This includes extra funding for the Northland, Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel, and East Coast Rural Support trusts, and the organisation’s national council.

“The funding will assist Rural Support trusts to coordinate local recovery services, clean-up efforts, wellbeing events, extension workshops, and provide other specialised support.

“It will also include delivering regional recovery plans and providing one-on-one support and a mental health referral service for farmers and growers."

He said the funding was on top of $35.4m in Budget 2023 to support the recovery of rural communities affected by North Island weather events in 2023, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

He said Rural Support did "vital work".

"I have travelled to regions affected by the severe weather events and heard first-hand how they have supported rural communities through some incredibly difficult times."

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said Rural Support trusts’ work was very important in the acute phase of events.

“Our industries’ international competitive edge comes from our people. The Rural Support trusts are funded to put people at the heart of any response, getting farmers and growers through the toughest times so they can tackle getting back to business as usual."