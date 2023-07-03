Politics
1News

$2.4 million for mental health support for farmers

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
32 mins ago
Minister Kieran McAnulty.

Minister Kieran McAnulty. (Source: Getty)

The Government has pledged at least $2.4 million to support the mental health of farmers and growers in cyclone and flood-affected areas.

The funding will go towards Rural Support trusts in Northland, Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel, and the East Coast in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Rural Communities Minister Kieran McAnulty said there had been a "challenging start" to 2023, with Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding in the North Island.

“During those significant weather events, the Rural Support Trust stepped up to provide critical response and recovery services to affected farmers, growers, and rural communities.

“Recovery efforts in these regions are ongoing and increased demand for wellbeing support is likely to continue, placing additional demand on Rural Support Trusts.”

The Rural Support Trust is a collective of 14 regional trusts which deliver free and confidential assistance to farmers and growers facing personal, financial, or climate-related challenges.

McAnulty said the $2.4m package included $517,000 in baseline funding for Rural Support trusts and an additional $1.9 million to "support recovery efforts from the North Island weather events".

“This includes extra funding for the Northland, Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel, and East Coast Rural Support trusts, and the organisation’s national council.

“The funding will assist Rural Support trusts to coordinate local recovery services, clean-up efforts, wellbeing events, extension workshops, and provide other specialised support.

“It will also include delivering regional recovery plans and providing one-on-one support and a mental health referral service for farmers and growers."

He said the funding was on top of $35.4m in Budget 2023 to support the recovery of rural communities affected by North Island weather events in 2023, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

He said Rural Support did "vital work".

"I have travelled to regions affected by the severe weather events and heard first-hand how they have supported rural communities through some incredibly difficult times."

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said Rural Support trusts’ work was very important in the acute phase of events.

“Our industries’ international competitive edge comes from our people. The Rural Support trusts are funded to put people at the heart of any response, getting farmers and growers through the toughest times so they can tackle getting back to business as usual."

New ZealandPoliticsFarming

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wellington Mayor denies drunken behaviour at restaurant

Wellington Mayor denies drunken behaviour at restaurant

Tory Whanau has also apologised for leaving the restaurant without paying the bill.

11:02am

Govt's nurse recruitment plan 'not addressing elephant in room'

Govt's nurse recruitment plan 'not addressing elephant in room'

Auckland University's medical emeritus professor Des Gorman said the move is "a great idea" that won't address the problems New Zealand is having retaining its nursing workforce.

8:59am

4:49

One year on, fears legislation will limit Disability Ministry

One year on, fears legislation will limit Disability Ministry

6:37pm

2:23

Greens' renters policy 'attacks landlords' - ACT

Greens' renters policy 'attacks landlords' - ACT

3:57pm

2:01

Govt announces move to address nursing workforce shortage

Govt announces move to address nursing workforce shortage

1:39pm

Food expert urges caution on loosening GMO laws

Food expert urges caution on loosening GMO laws

1:15pm

12:20

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Auckland woman missing for weeks, police 'concerned'

Auckland woman missing for weeks, police 'concerned'

27 mins ago

Lanes closed as strong winds hit Auckland Harbour Bridge

Lanes closed as strong winds hit Auckland Harbour Bridge

32 mins ago

$2.4 million for mental health support for farmers

$2.4 million for mental health support for farmers

47 mins ago

Men and dog stabbed in e-scooter brawl, three men arrested

Men and dog stabbed in e-scooter brawl, three men arrested

54 mins ago

Gwen Stefani overjoyed with Hollywood Walk of Fame honour

Gwen Stefani overjoyed with Hollywood Walk of Fame honour

11:02am

Wellington Mayor denies drunken behaviour at restaurant

Wellington Mayor denies drunken behaviour at restaurant
1
2
3
4
5
6